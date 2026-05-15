I took a step back to think yesterday as I was performing physical tasks of lifting, moving, organizing and generally getting my 10-hour Crossfit WOD of cross country move prep done, and my mind was wandering over just how frustrating and exhausting the incoherency of the American political and cultural left truly is.

At a superficial level, one could consider the left’s encouragement of people to let their freak flag fly an acknowledgement of the sovereignty of the individual to exercise their liberty to be their “authentic self”. I mean the left encourages and legitimizes everything from petty theft to transgenderism, so it would seem they are the movement of total lack of individual restraint.

But as usual, there is contradiction right around the corner, so stick with me for a minute as I walk you down my trip into the rabbit hole of my aching muscles and joints and topped by an idle mind.

Historically speaking, the freak flag flying part isn’t really new; it is actually something rather old called libertinism.

It was/is a philosophical movement with roots in the 16th and 17th century, mainly consisting of Italian and French erudite cultural, philosophical thought that sought to establish reason and nature as the criteria of morality, politics, and law, and thus questioning transcendental sources of truth and authority. This philosophical movement gained new-found adherents in the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries, particularly in France and Great Britain. Notable among these folks were John Wilmot, 2nd Earl of Rochester, and the infamous (famous?) French nobleman Donatien Alphonse François, aka the Marquis de Sade.

A libertine is often defined as “one devoid of most moral or sexual restraints, which are seen as unnecessary or undesirable, especially one who ignores or even spurns accepted morals and forms of behavior sanctified by the larger society.” Libertinism is rightly described as extreme form of hedonism and as such, puts primary value on sensual or physical pleasures.

Libertinism also necessarily requires the rejection of any religious stigma, moral code or social mores that argue against the attainment of such pleasures.

If one needs further evidence of a resurgence of Libertinism, one must look no farther than the progressivism of the Democrat Party. I’ve never seen a group of people so violently opposed to the capital punishment of the worst murderers get so excited about killing babies (the purest and most innocent members of humanity).

While they want to be known as “progressives”, you will likely never meet a more regressive person than a modern “progressive” Democrat. The coalitions of ideologies that make up the modern Democrat constituency are unbelievably anti-moral, anti-progress and anti-human.

So, that covers the freak flag flying part, but the contemporary progressive movement adds an interesting little twist to the philosophy of libertinism – and this is where it gets interesting.

Only approved freak flags are allowed to fly, so to collective individuality, they add a system of control thereby producing the two greatest motivating central tenets of modern leftism - the strange combinations of collective individuality and controlled libertinism– both oxymorons, of course, and with heavy emphasis on the “morons” part.

The contemporary progressive left encourages the individual sovereignty only of which they approve, then turns around and groups the freaks together by their flag and then leverages them for political power.

I’ve said for decades that I believe the most amazing skill of Democrats is the way they can stitch together a durable coalition of supporters from groups with disparate or even mutually exclusive goals and objectives, and then keep them unified by keeping them far enough apart so that they never realize the Democrat Party has no intention of helping them get what they want once they vote for Democrat candidates and policies.

It is the most massive and longest running Dutch auction in the history of mankind.

It should come as no surprise that the fraud issues we continue to see, most of massive scale, are mostly initiated and sustained by progressives operating in Democrat dominated cities and states. It is why looting and then burning downtowns to the ground was rationalized as “reparations” and why Mamdani the Commie “balanced” the NY budget with state and federal taxpayer funds.

It is because contradiction, fraud, and cognitive dissonance are very large components of their individual and collective operating systems.

It’s how they think and how they live.