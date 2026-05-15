Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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173dVietVet's avatar
173dVietVet
2h

As to “progressives”, I propose this truth:

"Inside EVERY progressive is a totalitarian screaming to get out.” David Horiwitz

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Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
1h

DEMOCRATS are halfway to an oxymoron…

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