I’m part of an email discussion group where one committed leftist decided to get “man on the street” information about how awful Javier Milei truly is to counteract the solid economic news coming out of Argentina. The report, of course, was not good:

“I can only say that Milei’s administration is probably the worst I have experienced. And, after 50 years in this country, thinking that I would never live worse than with Peronist or Kirchnerist governments, Milei proved me wrong. It is always possible to be worse.

For the first time in my life my family has to help me. People who voted for Milei now regret it. Winter is coming and we wonder how we will heat our homes since the gas bill in summer, when we use gas only to cook, was more expensive than electricity.

I’m sorry if [name withheld] thought I would give an economical [sic] analysis. I thought that my personal experience would be clear enough.”