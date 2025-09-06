Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
12h

Couldn't agree more! Those who should not be here should leave or be deported. Are there those, as you said, who have been here almost all their lives and now will be deported? Yes. The fault is with those who brought them here, not with the person enforcing the law. Is it hard to think about a missile strike on a boat loaded with men? Yes, however the boat supposedly was also loaded with illegal drugs. In cartel terms, acceptable loss. In our best interests? Yes.

If every cartel smuggling boat and smuggling tunnel is blown up to cut down on the illegal importation of drugs, then so be it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jon Settlemeyer's avatar
Jon Settlemeyer
9h

Sadly, success comes with accompanying collateral damage.. I mourn the loss of four Merc.s and a boat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture