Democrats eagerly label ICE operations detaining suspected illegal immigrants as Nazi-like or Gestapo tactics, ignoring that prior presidents - Democrat and Republican - permitted such entries by neglecting enforcement of duly passed immigration laws. Now, they cry “extra-judicial killing!” over the destruction of a Venezuelan drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean, seizing the chance to paint former President Trump as a warmongering authoritarian, dictator, or wannabe king.

Yet, these critics remain silent on historical Democratic actions. They don’t compare Trump’s policies to Woodrow Wilson’s Palmer Raids, which targeted suspected radicals, or FDR’s internment of innocent Japanese-American citizens during WWII. Nor do they mention Obama’s title as the “Drone King,” who authorized over 2,500 drone strikes in war and non-war zones, killing an estimated 200–500 civilians, including two American citizens - the first president to do so. Similarly, there’s no outcry over Biden’s authorization of a drone strike after the August 26, 2021, Abbey Gate massacre in Afghanistan, which killed 13 U.S. service members and over 170 Afghan civilians. That strike, on August 29, 2021, mistakenly killed 10 innocent civilians, including an aid worker and seven children, due to an intelligence failure during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal.

The distinction? These were (D)ifferent because they were Democrat actions, often targeting innocents or U.S. citizens protected by the Constitution. Meanwhile, Trump’s policies focus on enforcing existing laws against illegal immigration and drug trafficking, which critics selectively amplify.

Admittedly, some imagery from immigration enforcement isn’t ideal. Large-scale operations inevitably lead to errors, like detaining individuals who shouldn’t have been. When vetted and released, these cases are weaponized by Democratic-leaning media to paint all detentions as illegitimate. I’m not heartless - I empathize with children brought illegally by parents or grandparents facing deportation, or those who’ve lived here their entire adult lives, sent back to unfamiliar countries where they don’t speak the language. It feels unfair, and America bears some responsibility for allowing illegal immigration and visa overstays to persist. But the reality is clear: those here illegally know their status, as do those who bring their children or overstay visas. They’re aware they’re breaking U.S. law. The bureaucrats who enabled this chaos will never face consequences, but the violators do.

Regarding the Caribbean drug boat, an open boat seemingly equipped with three or four 500-horsepower Mercury outboards and moving at flank speed, my initial reaction was satisfaction - F them, justice served. But a nagging doubt lingered, not from Democratic cries of “extra-judicial” killings, but from decades of deception by the U.S. intelligence community. From the fabricated Russia “collusion” narrative to Biden-era dismissals of public concerns with “trust the experts,” skepticism is warranted. The government has a history of inventing justifications for lethal actions.

But you have to look beyond the optics to see the whole picture. I’ve concluded that Trump is taking the right approach. He’s challenging the post-WWII mindset that accepts stalemates, collateral damage, or “acceptable losses” to maintain global approval. Newsflash: the world won’t like us regardless. They tolerate America’s boldness only when it serves their interests.

Illegal immigration, a significant issue since the late 1960s and 1970s, has been treated as an acceptable loss by every president until Trump. The 1965 Immigration Act’s visa caps and the end of the Bracero Program fueled unauthorized crossings, with apprehensions jumping from 150,000 in the early 1960s to over 400,000 by 1970. The unauthorized population grew from 500,000 to 2–3 million by 1980. This cost American jobs, taxpayer funds, and the value of citizenship. Similarly, the cross-border drug trade thrives because cartels accept losses - 20% of shipments intercepted, 80% getting through - as their business model.

Shockingly, American-funded NGOs and churches have facilitated illegal immigration, using taxpayer money against national interests. Both cartels and immigrants exploit America’s legal system and weak-willed politicians. From 2000 to 2007, the unauthorized population peaked at 12.2 million, driven by economic pull and lax enforcement. Recent surges - 2.5 million encounters in 2023 - reflect global crises and policy shifts, though stricter measures in 2024 cut encounters by over 50%.

The only solution is decisive action. If that means detaining and deporting a million illegal immigrants, including families, or destroying drug-smuggling boats to send a message, so be it. Cartels manipulate human and drug cargo alike, exploiting America’s vulnerabilities. Trump isn’t aiming to be a king; he’s a president willing to make tough calls, even at personal cost, to address decades of inaction. His approach prioritizes enforcement over appeasement, tackling a problem that has festered since the 1960s.

Far from wanting to be a king, Trump is willing to be a sacrificial president who will do what needs to get done and clean up a half century of insane policies and presidential messes, something President Vance and Vice President Rubio will certainly appreciate.