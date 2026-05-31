A few days ago, a Tardis appeared and out stepped The Doctor.

Unfortunately, it was not Doctor Who. It was another, somewhat lesser incarnation called Doctor Jill, Ed.D.

Doctor Jill recently emerged to discuss the infamous June 2024 presidential debate, an event that now occupies the same historical category as the Titanic’s maiden voyage and the Hindenburg’s final flight: disasters that everyone could see coming but which somehow still shocked the people most responsible for them. Her reflections were apparently intended to provide context and perhaps a measure of absolution. What they actually provided was a reminder of just how much effort went into maintaining one of the most transparent political fictions in modern American history.

The timing is understandable. Doctor Jill has a book to sell, and memoirs require stories. The problem is that the story Democrats need Americans to remember is not the same story Americans actually witnessed. The preferred version is one of dedicated public servants confronting difficult circumstances and making the best decisions possible. The version most Americans remember involves years of being told not to believe what they could plainly see with their own eyes.

That is the fundamental problem facing Democrats today. They do not want the country revisiting the Biden years because doing so inevitably raises questions that were aggressively suppressed while they were in power. They would prefer that Americans think of the June 2024 debate as an isolated event, a bad night, or an unfortunate surprise. What they cannot afford is for voters to remember that the debate was shocking only to those who had spent years pretending there was nothing to be concerned about.

For nearly the entirety of Biden’s presidency, Americans were assured that everything was fine. We were told repeatedly that the president was sharp, engaged, and fully in command. Anonymous aides described him as intellectually formidable. Friendly journalists reported that he was asking sophisticated policy questions and displaying remarkable stamina behind closed doors. Every public stumble was dismissed as insignificant. Every verbal train wreck was characterized as a momentary lapse. Every concern about his condition was labeled a conspiracy theory, a partisan attack, or one of the now infamous “cheap fakes” that supposedly distorted reality.

Reality, however, has always had a stubborn tendency to resist political messaging.

The debate stage simply removed the protective barriers that had been carefully constructed around the president. There were no sympathetic interviewers, no edited clips, and no staff members capable of intervening. For ninety uninterrupted minutes, Americans watched the president operate without the benefit of narrative management, and the result was devastating. What the public witnessed was not a sudden collapse. It was the unveiling of a condition that had been visible for years but protected by a wall of institutional denial.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the affair was not Biden’s performance but the reaction that followed. The same media organizations that had spent years dismissing concerns suddenly discovered that those concerns might have merit after all. Journalists who had treated discussions of Biden’s condition as disinformation immediately began publishing lengthy analyses about the president’s age and cognitive decline. It was as though thousands of reporters simultaneously emerged from a four-year coma and announced they had uncovered a shocking new development.

Doctor Jill now finds herself in the awkward position of trying to explain a story that no longer makes sense. The difficulty is that millions of Americans were present for the original version. They watched the speeches, the confusion, the increasingly limited public appearances, and the obvious efforts to keep the president insulated from unscripted interactions. They saw a White House that often seemed more concerned with managing presidential exposure than demonstrating presidential leadership.

This naturally raises the question Democrats still seem determined to avoid. If Joe Biden was not fully capable of performing the duties of the presidency, who exactly was exercising executive authority? In a constitutional republic, the answer should be simple. The elected president governs. Yet the Biden years increasingly resembled an arrangement in which a cabal of Obama Daleks, the unelected advisers, political operatives, staff members, family influences, and former administration veterans, exercised extraordinary influence while the public was assured that the man at the center of the system remained firmly in control.

Since Joe Biden was politically expendable, the arrangement worked remarkably well for those operating behind the scenes. He served as a familiar face, a reassuring symbol, and a useful shield against accountability. Meanwhile, Doctor Jill appeared thoroughly committed to preserving the illusion, embracing her role as protector and guardian of what she undoubtedly viewed as the best possible timeline.

The trouble with timelines is that they eventually collide with reality. The June 2024 debate was that collision. It did not create the problem. It merely exposed it. The event was not significant because it revealed something new about Joe Biden. It was significant because it revealed how many powerful institutions had invested themselves in convincing Americans to ignore what was already obvious.

That is why these retrospective explanations ring hollow. The issue was never Biden’s age. Americans have elected elderly leaders before. The issue was trust. Citizens were told not to believe their own observations and to defer instead to a political and media establishment that increasingly demanded obedience rather than credibility.

Now many of the same people who participated in that effort are publishing books, conducting interviews, and offering explanations about how complicated everything really was. Perhaps it was complicated for them. For the rest of the country, the lesson was rather simple: the June 2024 debate did not expose Joe Biden nearly as much as it exposed the people who spent four years insisting there was nothing to expose.