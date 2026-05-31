Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The real question was never whether Biden was old. The real question was who was running the country while Americans were told to shut up and ignore their own eyes. Doctor Jill now wants sympathy, context, and royalties. No sale. If she truly thought something was medically wrong during that debate, she should have acted like a wife, not a campaign asset. The bigger scandal is the Deep State-media complex that protected the illusion for years. Staffers, journalists, family operators, Obama veterans, and Democrat power brokers all helped sell the lie. The debate did not create the crisis. It revealed the cabal.

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