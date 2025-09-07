Democrats apply the words "dictator" and "authoritarian" quite liberally (no pun intended), but do they have a foundation when applied to the Trump administration?

I thought through some aspects of real, historical dictators and authoritarians (and their regimes) and came up with a sort of rudimentary test to determine whether those words apply.

I would propose the basic tests of whether a leader or their regime is dictatorial or an authoritarian are:

Do they or their minions respond to real crises or do they invent or exaggerate them, often using fear as a tool? During those crises do they accumulate unique power (that is power not already applied by another leader) or power that seems out of proportion (or even tangentially related or even unrelated) to the crisis? Is that unique power directed to the specific crisis or is it more generally and widely applied to other situations even if they are not crises? Are the powers used in concert and support of standing law, or in opposition to it After accumulating and applying those unique powers, are the crises ever resolved? If the crises end, do those leaders or their minions rescind those powers and return them to the people or do they retain and continue to use them?

I think these simple six questions are at least an indication.

I'm looking at Trump. The Democrats are using his EOs as evidence of authoritarianism - but as we know, EOs can be temporary, they have the force of law while they exist, but are challengeable in the courts AND they can be wiped away by the next president. In reality, they don't really seem that dictatorial. As to DC, the crime rates have been a crisis in the minority majority Wards 7 & 8 for a very long time. Trump's actions to bring in the Guard is time limited by statute, so again - not dictatorial. As to calling up the Guard in the LA riots or even the planned call up in Chicago - if they are used to protect federal buildings or employees (like ICE) in the execution of their duties, that is allowed by our Constitution.

In short, if it is the Cincinnatus model - get in, git 'er done, give the power back - it is not dictatorial or authoritarian.

Compare that to what happened during Covid and the Biden administration:

They turned the IRS on organizations that opposed them.

They shut down a national economy and gave preferential treatment to favored entities.

They prohibited people from gathering at churches, schools, visiting terminally ill loved ones, and even going to funerals while facilitating a public funeral for a known criminal, George Floyd, who died in police custody - many government officials and leaders of movements the Democrats rely on attended the funeral.

They cancelled people who mentioned Ivermectin and other therapeutics or questioned the wisdom or efficacy of the Covid vaccines.

They weaponized "public health laws" to quarantine entire populations while allowing BLM supporters to march in large protests.

They engaged in agitprop by allowing the destruction of statues and monuments.

They changed laws and regulations to allow the government to propagandize the American public.

They censored speech to protect us from "disinformation" and "misinformation" while actively disseminating both.

They tried to establish a "Ministry of Truth" while working with foreign governments and agencies to limit speech and information.

They changed voting laws and processes to make them less secure.

They tried to remove their competition from the ballot.

They manufactured crimes specifically directed to Trump and his inner circle.

They tired to imprison him and his supporters (with some success).

They walled themselves inside razor wire in fear - which is especially ludicrous given the constant ANTIFA/BLM protests close to the White House in 2020.

They supported "protests" that were actually riots and refused to allow police to maintain order.

They literally persecuted J6 protestors, most who committed no violent acts or broke any laws.

And so, so many more.

Which Ideology seems to you to be more likely to become dictatorial?