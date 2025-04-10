Unlicensed Punditry

KEVIN HALL
What has been stated many times - Hard work never hurt anyone...is such a truism, and in fact it has proven beneficial in many instances. Michael - you mentioned you worked in a factory to pay for college, well we are brothers in that regard as I did the exact same.

I worked at Remington Arms gun manufacturer in Ilion NY while I went to college. This was the late 70's and I worked piece work. I was considered a floater as I could handle many of the jobs from lathe work, to drill press, to breach bore and much more. It was dirty work; it was hard work especially in the summers when there was no AC to cool down the inside of the brick building. But through it all I kept my eye on the ball and that was to keep food on my families table, a roof over our heads and earn my education.

Later in life when I had my career in the computer tech field, I happened into starting a janitorial/maintenance business. For 13 years I worked my full-time job and had a very active sideline hustle. The business took its toll on my body hauling the equipment in/out of the van and running the buffers, strippers, etc. But I cleaned toilets, strip/waxed floors, vacuumed, dusted, and anything else the customer needed cleaned.

I tell you all of this because there is also a lot of pride that comes from the hard work ethic. And it is my feeling that the youth of today does not know what that pride feels like, and may never know. Lastly, I will say that at no time did I feel like the peasant, but I held my head high knowing that I was not only contributing for the customer and their patron's sake, but I was also contributing for my family's sake.

sean anderson
This is the first time I have heard the idea of “funemployment.” At first I thought it was “fun-employment” - doing something you greatly enjoyed. But context revealed you meant “f-unemployment” which my father would have called “goofing off.” That begs the question “then who will pay for one’s welfare checks?” But I had forgotten about “Modern Economic Theory” the idea that the government can simply print our GDP without the need for any labor, rent or investment. Only a party of complete grifters could believe in this stuff because in their own personal cases it seems to work!

