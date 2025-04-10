The notion that "I'm too good to do that" reflects an aristocratic pretense and luxury belief often adopted by individuals who have experienced genuine privilege. This attitude manifests in various forms, particularly among certain political figures and commentators. For instance, Representative Jasmine Crockett exemplifies this false sense of aristocracy when she asserts that America relies on illegal immigrants to perform labor because Black Americans won’t return to what she terms a “plantation.” Similarly, Nancy Pelosi and numerous other Democrats have argued that the nation depends on illegal aliens to pick crops, clean toilets, and mind the kids, implying that such tasks are beneath American citizens. They demonize entry-level jobs - like working at McDonald’s - that teach young people the value of work, and they assure the extinction of those jobs by legislating minimum wages that overprice the labor’s value, reducing opportunities. Under the guise of “safety,” many jobs once done by kids have been regulated out of existence, erasing chances for them to learn responsibility. I was driving a tractor and piloting a farm truck at ten years old. By thirteen, I could operate a bulldozer - my dad owned a construction company. These tasks, considered “too dangerous” today, were indeed risky, but I was taught to handle them safely.

It sure seems these self-absorbed elites are teetering on the edge of promoting a new form of slavery, establishing a permanent underclass to “do jobs Americans won’t do.” This mindset has evolved into a broader rejection of revitalizing domestic manufacturing, with critics on the left claiming, “Nobody wants to work in those factories anyway.” This dismissive stance reveals a growing elitism that distances itself from the practical realities of labor and self-reliance.

This faux aristocratic attitude surges during economic downturns, a pattern evident in past rhetoric. During the Great Recession, “funemployment” emerged, romanticizing unemployment as liberating rather than a struggle. High-profile Democrats, including Pelosi, reinforced this by advocating for government payments to free people from what she called “job lock” - the idea that individuals should pursue personal passions without earning a living. Such arguments frame work as optional, a luxury for those who can afford to shirk it. This perspective clashes with the foundational values that define the American spirit.

At its core, this denial of responsibility undermines America’s essence. It dismisses the Puritan work ethic - a belief in the dignity of labor and the moral duty to contribute through effort. Deeply embedded in our history, this ethic holds that work isn’t just a means to an end but a virtue shaping character and community. By deeming certain jobs undesirable, proponents of this pretense erase the duty to provide for oneself and one’s family, a cornerstone of American independence. Our tradition has never been about avoiding necessity but embracing it - doing what needs to be done, regardless of preference or status.

Historically, Americans prided themselves on resilience, tackling whatever built and sustained the nation. Farmers tilled soil, factory workers fueled industrial growth - not because they loved it, but because it was necessary. Today, this entitlement narrative threatens that legacy, suggesting some are above manual labor or steady employment, fostering dependency over self-sufficiency.

I’ve lived it. Bad decisions impacted my family. I’ve faced downsizing, layoffs, and company closures - some during downturns when finding work was brutal, especially at my prior level. Thanks to skills learned as a kid and young adult, I kept food on the table. I laid brick, did carpentry, dug ditches, took odd jobs - anything to make a buck. A factory job then would’ve been a godsend. In fact, I worked in factories to pay for college. I’m not alone - millions of Americans have done hard things.

Ultimately, the “I’m too good to do that” mindset is a luxury belief, a privilege of those insulated from economic realities. It ignores the millions laboring in fields, factories, and service roles out of necessity and pride. America’s strength lies in rolling up its sleeves, not dreaming of a work-optional world. Abandoning that abandons the identity that built this nation.