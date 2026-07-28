I recently received a DM from someone taking me to task for always being against anything Democrats say or do - and telling me, in some detail, why that makes me a terrible person who doesn’t like people, is not compassionate, but is selfish and generally an all-around bad guy.

Well, OK then.

I do agree with one thing, though.

I am always against things Democrats say and do – and I do so for one major reason.

They are frauds.

Simple as that.

Dems are as fake as Hillary’s Southern accent, Hakeem Jeffries’ intellect, Chuck Schumer’s legendary grilling skills, and Graham Platner’s “oysterman” persona.

Their entire ideology of progressivism is fraudulent because the true goals always must be kept hidden until they can’t be – and thanks to the Democratic Socialists of America (the Id of the greater Democrat Party), we know what that endgame looks like because they are now openly telling us.

It is fun to watch the Dem Party leadership and mouthpieces having their “Oh, shit!” moment now that the DSA are saying the quiet part out loud. Schumer and the Old Guard are sort of in but sort of out with them proves they never had the courage of their convictions in the first place.

There is a pattern. It becomes obvious once you stop pretending the rhetoric matches the results.

Take the border. For years, the same people who lecture the country about “compassion” and “humanity” treated open borders as a moral imperative—until cameras showed the chaos they created: the caravans moving north, the fentanyl deaths, overwhelmed cities, and human trafficking. Then, almost overnight, when it was apparent it was a losing issue for Biden, the language shifted to “secure the border” and “humane enforcement,” as if a decade of deliberate non-enforcement had been a clerical error. Sanctuary cities continue to protect illegal aliens at the expense of their legal citizens. The fraud is the original claim that the policy was ever about compassion rather than political power and future voters.

Or consider crime. Soft-on-crime district attorneys and “reimagine policing” advocates sold the public a story of systemic racism and root causes while violent crime spiked in the cities they governed. They haven’t figured this one out yet. The body count is still rising as the value of prosecution and order is ignored. None of this was ever about justice; it was about ideology dressed up as empathy. The people living with the consequences (mostly in the neighborhoods the theorists never visit), are still paying the price while the theorists kept their grants and their prestige.

Climate change rhetoric is offset by private jets, beachfront mansions, and multi-home lifestyles for the loudest advocates as they demand ordinary families sacrifice heating, driving, and economic mobility. The “science” is invoked selectively: catastrophic models justify central planning, but the same models’ failures to predict the last twenty years of mild outcomes are ignored. The real goal is state control over energy, industry, and individual behavior.

Economic policy follows the identical script. Minimum-wage hikes, rent control, and wealth taxes are sold as tools to help the working class. The predictable outcomes—fewer entry-level jobs, housing shortages, capital flight—are then blamed on “greed” rather than on the policies themselves. Meanwhile the same politicians who denounce inequality preside over the most unequal cities in the country, protected by union contracts, regulatory capture, and donor networks. The rhetoric is redistribution; the result is protection of the insider class.

Education must be on the list, too. For decades the party of “the children” defended failing urban school systems, opposed parental choice, and treated teachers’ unions as sacred. When test scores collapsed and parents noticed the ideological content replacing actual literacy, the response was not reform but accusations of bigotry. The fraud is the claim that the system exists to educate; the evidence shows it exists to employ adults and transmit a political worldview. The DSA wing now openly celebrates the capture of curriculum; the Old Guard still pretends it is about “equity.”

But perhaps the greatest example is how they ignore massive waste and failures in the programs they have pushed through. USAID has been conclusively proven to be a generational grift, the State Department estimating something like 12% of allocated funds reaching the intended uses, most being siphoned off through a chain of overlapping NGOs headquartered in Alexandra. Think about that – 88% of billions of taxpayer dollars rarely gets far past the Beltway. And if one considers the massive fraud and waste in other programs like blue state SomaliBucks from Medicare/Medicaid or programs that should never exist (like hundreds of millions for illegal immigrants), it becomes clear that money for social programs and failing schools is already there – but they don’t appear to care enough to stop the leakage, leaving one to logically assume they are benefitting from the status quo.

Even their language of compassion is fraudulent. The same people who demand infinite empathy for selected victim categories show none for the truck driver who loses his livelihood to regulation, the small-business owner crushed by Covid era lockdowns while big-box stores stayed open, or the Asian student whose academic record is discounted in the name of diversity. Selective compassion is not compassion; it is the real-life version of the sorting hat of the Harry Potter movies.

The DSA has simply stopped pretending. It is all in their platform. The goal is not the goal, the goal is revolution. Better schools, safer streets, or a cleaner environment? Fuhgeddaboudit. The goal is the dismantling of market allocation, national borders, traditional family structures, and constitutional limits on power.

State control over the means of production is the new hotness.

Now that the Democrat Id is speaking in its own voice, the Super-Ego looks ridiculous trying to claim it never really meant it.

That is why I oppose them consistently. Not because I hate people or lack compassion, but because I refuse to treat transparent fraud as good-faith governance. When the stated purpose and the actual purpose diverge systematically across so many domains, and over so many decades, the rational response is permanent skepticism.

The DM writer can call that cruelty if it makes them feel better.

I call it pattern recognition.