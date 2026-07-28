Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Sailorcurt's avatar
Sailorcurt
3h

"...that makes me a terrible person who doesn’t like people, is not compassionate, but is selfish and generally an all-around bad guy."

There are several fundamental differences between the conservative and progressive worldview. One of them is:

When a conservative sees a problem, he tends to roll up his sleeves and get busy, or if the issue isn't within his ability to personally affect, he opens his wallet and donates to the cause.

When a liberal sees a problem, he demands that someone else do something about it and insists that his neighbors be forced to donate to the cause he feels so strongly about...often even when he has personally donated not a dime of his own money.

To a progressive, the former is selfish and bad, while the latter is compassionate and good.

Being called "not compassionate...selfish and generally an all-around bad guy" by a progressive is high praise in my book.

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
4h

The DSA are indeed the Id of the Democrat Party and their vanguard cadre can be correctly deemed as “idiots.” All cities taken over by the Blue Meanies’ Superegos have been turned into hellscapes for their citizens whom I cannot blame for voting them into power since it is becoming ever more evident that most of these elections have been “won” through electoral fraud.

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