The Democrats and their media allies are trying the Covid Protest Shell Game where they want you to believe what they say, not what you see. They want you to believe a Senator crashing a cabinet secretary’s press conference is proper and just free speech, and that enforcing laws is terrorism - and that the people enforcing them are tyrants. In short, they are painting for you a world that they believe they live in - and it looks a lot different than the one the rest of us inhabit.

The reason Democrats are socially, economically, politically and culturally lost is not because there has been some great sea change, it is largely because the world they think they know never existed in the first place.

Watching Democrats navigate today’s political landscape feels like stepping into the sanitized, dystopian Los Angeles of Demolition Man (1993). In the film, Sylvester Stallone’s John Spartan, a gritty 1990s cop, is thawed out in 2032 to face Wesley Snipes’ Simon Phoenix, a criminal enhanced with lethal skills during cryo-sleep. The future society, epitomized by Sandra Bullock’s Lenina Huxley, is a nanny state obsessed with political correctness, social control, and sanitizing behavior—where even swearing triggers fines. Democrats, in their rhetoric and policies, mirror this society’s disconnect from reality, clinging to an idealized worldview that crumbles when confronted with the raw, unfiltered chaos of the real world, much like Phoenix’s rampage.

In Demolition Man, the future Los Angeles is a sterile utopia under Dr. Raymond Cocteau’s regime. Violence is eradicated, free speech is curtailed, and citizens are infantilized, unable to handle conflict or dissent. Democrats often project a similar vision: a world where systemic issues can be fixed through tightly controlled narratives, heavy-handed regulations, and moral grandstanding. Their rhetoric—laden with parsed truths and selective outrage—echoes the film’s society, which bans anything deemed “bad” to maintain a facade of harmony. Just as Cocteau’s regime programs citizens to avoid confrontation, Democrats seem to craft policies and talking points that prioritize optics over substance, assuming the world bends to their carefully curated ideals.

John Spartan, the “Demolition Man,” represents a pragmatic, no-nonsense approach that shatters this illusion. He’s a relic of a messier, more grounded era, unburdened by the society’s obsession with propriety. When Phoenix escapes, the future’s police, including Huxley, are paralyzed—trained in a world where crime is theoretical, not visceral. Spartan’s methods, crude but effective, expose the society’s fragility. Similarly, Democrats’ policies—whether on crime, immigration, or economic issues—often falter when tested against reality. Their focus on language policing, identity politics, or utopian promises like universal equity ignores the chaotic, unpredictable nature of human behavior and global systems, much like Phoenix’s anarchic violence overwhelms the sanitized city.

The film’s satire of political correctness resonates with today’s Democratic messaging. Take their parsing of truth: when confronted with inconvenient facts—like rising crime rates or border security failures—Democrats often deflect with euphemisms or blame-shifting, much like the film’s citizens who can’t even curse without a fine. This mirrors their reluctance to engage with raw truths, preferring narratives that align with their vision of a “better” society. But the real world, like Phoenix, doesn’t comply. It’s messy, brutal, and indifferent to ideals, requiring a Spartan-like pragmatism that Democrats seem ill-equipped to muster.

In Demolition Man, the society’s inability to comprehend Phoenix’s chaos stems from its self-imposed blinders. Democrats, too, seem trapped in a bubble of their own making, where dissent is demonized, and solutions are judged by intent rather than results. Spartan’s success lies in his willingness to break the rules—blowing up the carefully constructed walls of a delusional system. Until Democrats confront reality with similar clarity (something I’m not entirely convinced is possible), their vision will remain as impotent as Cocteau’s utopia, crumbling under the weight of a world that never was, and never will be, as tidy as they imagine.