Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

This is what happens when a political party spends years mocking masculinity, blurring biological reality, demonizing fathers, sneering at working men, and then suddenly realizes it needs male voters. The casting call gets ugly. Graham Platner was sold as the rough Maine workingman and collapsed into elite cosplay with a Nazi-tattoo aftertaste. Tim Walz was packaged as Midwestern testosterone and came off like a theater kid in blaze orange. Other socialist-preacher types attack wealth while living close enough to it to smell the imported tile. The problem is not that Democrats lack male candidates. The problem is that their culture no longer understands the thing it is trying to imitate. Masculinity is not a costume. It is responsibility, restraint, work, courage, protection, competence, and duty. You cannot fake that with a flannel shirt and a campaign photographer.

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
2hEdited

What is wrong with leftists? Are Platner and his ilk really the best they can find to run for national office? The boomer Dems - Schumer, Clinton and Obama in particular - are driven by the need for power over we plebes and our wallets.

But (with the exception of Slick Willy) they do not live solely to serve the demands of their little heads and their personal bank accounts. And that trio, despicable as they all may be, understand the need to maintain at least minimum standards of governance once in office.

The current crop of DSA losers? Based on what we see from AOC, Omar, Harris and Walz, not so much. Pathetic. And bad for our republic's future.

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