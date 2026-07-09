Democrats do have a “man” problem.

What is funny is that they seem so utterly clueless about what the average American male actually looks like that they have resorted to holding auditions for actors to play the part. Instead of finding people who naturally connect with blue-collar men, veterans, tradesmen, mechanics, ranchers, farmers, or the millions of ordinary guys who simply go to work, pay their bills, raise their families and don’t spend their evenings obsessing over identity politics, they keep casting characters they think conservatives are supposed to admire.

That is hardly surprising for a party that has spent years aligning itself with activists who have blurred the distinctions between men and women to the point that they cannot even define what a woman is. It is difficult to convince ordinary men that you understand them when many of your loudest voices insist that biological sex is little more than an outdated social construct and that men can somehow become better women than actual biological women. Whether Democrats realize it or not, they have spent years alienating many of the very people they are now desperately trying to win back.

Take “Platner the Molluskführer.” He was marketed as a calloused-hand, baseball-cap-wearing, Maine working man. The image was obvious: the rugged oyster farmer who had earned every wrinkle and every scar. Instead, what many people see is a wealthy kid playing dress-up as a blue-collar tough guy. The whole performance feels less like authenticity and more like method acting. His military service, whatever its merits, becomes just another chapter in a carefully constructed character arc, transforming a privileged prep-school background into the image of an average Joe.

FAIL.

Then there is Pope Talarico in Texas. He was apparently supposed to be the Bible-toting, steak-eating, cowboy-boot-wearing, pickup-driving Texas Christian who could bridge the cultural divide. Instead, he comes across, at least to his critics, like a Radio Shack kit assembled from spare parts, a Beato clone with software downloaded from a Wuhan laboratory. Every public appearance seems to reinforce the impression that the image was assembled by consultants who have never actually met the people they are trying to imitate. The performance never quite matches the script.

FAIL.

Tim Walz may have been the funniest casting decision of all. Democrats and much of the media attempted to market him as the embodiment of wholesome Midwestern masculinity, a regular guy whose very presence supposedly radiated testosterone. The problem is that real men tend to recognize other real men rather quickly. They know how to handle a shotgun without looking like they’re posing for a campaign brochure. They generally do not punctuate speeches with jazz hands or appear as though they learned masculinity by watching Broadway rehearsals.

Massive FAIL.

The problem extends beyond image. Even many of the party’s most recognizable male figures seem to campaign against privilege while personally benefiting from it. Bernie Sanders has spent decades denouncing millionaires and billionaires, only to become a millionaire himself after a lifetime in government. Ro Khanna eagerly picks public fights with Elon Musk while being married into an extraordinarily wealthy family. He delivers compelling speeches about economic inequality, but it is admittedly easier to preach class warfare when your own elevator ride begins inside an 8,000-square-foot home.

Zohran Mamdani presents himself as a champion of socialism while coming from a highly successful and well-connected family. Abdul El-Sayed has faced criticism from opponents over delaying financial disclosures during his Senate campaign, fueling accusations that voters are being asked to wait before learning the full extent of his family’s wealth. Whether those criticisms are fair or not, they reinforce an image problem Democrats have struggled to shake: a party increasingly represented by people who speak the language of ordinary Americans while living lives that are anything but ordinary.

That, ultimately, is the common thread. It is not simply that these men hold different political views than I do. Politicians of every persuasion do that. It is that so many of them strike me as manufactured products, carefully focus-grouped personalities designed by consultants who seem convinced that authenticity can be created in a branding session.

Authenticity, however, is one of the few things that cannot be manufactured.

You either have it, or you don’t.

For now, the Democrats’ version of American Idol: Masculinity Edition appears destined for another season of auditions.