Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
7h

Right on target. God help us.

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The Scuttlebutt's avatar
The Scuttlebutt
5h

" Each share a quiet but unmistakable belief that ordinary citizens, left to their own devices, cannot be trusted to make the “right” decisions without guidance, nudging, or correction from above."

This belief has been part of a wing of our leadership since the constitution was written. The break between Adams and Jefferson, was, at it's core: Can the people make wise decisions?

Jeffersonian doctrine is that government governs best, which governs least. Adams on the other hand believed that man is a flawed and foolish being, who must be governed to ensure that he fails not in his duties to man, and posterity.

It's really the same issue that Europe has decided by going down the Adams school. 'People are stupid, they don't do things for their own or anyone elses best interests.' We can't get back to monarchy, so we'll instead do the Chinese Mandrin thing, and have a 'by merit' ruling class who are 'selected' by the 'best and brightest' to be the next generation of best and brightest."

I reject this view, but I can't pretend it's novel.

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