I have been thinking that it is possible that America has gone so far into the realm of magical, Utopian thinking that for a large segment of the population - maybe not a majority - but a significant number - are simply incapable of rational thought.

Much can be made of the contribution of mental illness to the toxic climate – but perhaps I use the term “mental illness” far too casually. I truth, much of what we face is not truly medically defined mental illness, it is a form of cultish indoctrination that requires water-boarding level intervention to break.

While we are sitting here having rational conversations about how to deal with the truly mentally ill, reality challenged criminals - and considering that these people must be removed from society – we are not giving due credence to the fact that these very people are being created and enabled by reality challenged politicians, academics, religious figures, parents, and social media influencers.

Logic says the way to solve this problem is to deal with the inputs, the root causes (as Kamala would say), which are the reality challenged politicians, academics, religious figures, parents, and social media influencers.

The question is how - how can we manage through this without destroying our free society?

The obvious solution was to never allow it to start in the first place – that is what our Constitution was designed to do - excising it from society after the infection is like trying to remove a cancerous brain tumor - to get it all might kill the patient but leaving any of the damaged cells guarantees it will come back to threaten the body again.

At this point, you would be totally justified if you just blurted out “No shit, Sherlock!”

But even if we didn’t recognize the infection before it started and long before it got institutionalized, there is a way to fight it.

I want you to think about how impossible it is to argue that for some long period of time, progressive ideas and policies have been winning the day. If you don’t think so, think about national injunctions issued by district courts, how environmental standards in California have driven national policy and how Massachusetts’ instituting same sex marriage has now spread nationwide. Consider how, for almost a half-century, outright racial discrimination in colleges and universities continued unabated even though such actions are expressly forbidden under the Constitution.

What mechanism is common to all of these?

The courts – more specifically - the judges. In these courts with these judges, conservative policies, programs and actions are always attacked; progressive policies, programs, and actions are always defended.

Many, including Mark Levin, have written about the rule of the Black Robes.

It is called a critocracy (or kritocracy) - a system of governance where judges hold supreme authority, ruling based on their interpretation of laws. It’s distinct from judicial precedent or stare decisis, as it implies judges as the primary rulers, not just interpreters of law. Critocracy might be used to accurately describe systems where judicial bodies, like supreme courts (or district courts), wield significant power over legislation, governance, and as we have seen – executive branch decisions - effectively shaping policy through rulings.

Trump isn’t destroying democracy, critocracy supported by progressive Democrats is.

Government loses all evidence of ever being of the people and becomes a tool dedicated to the implementation, execution, and protection of progressive policy. It doesn’t matter who is nominally in charge, the entrenched Leviathan enforces laws that advantage those policies and doesn’t enforce those policies that harm or retard progressive desires. If you are in any way affiliated or associated with conservativism, you are targeted for harsher treatment under the law – if you are part of the team, you are unlikely to suffer any punishment or disadvantage at all.

Rogue left-wing judges have unwittingly played into the demise of the critocracy by issuing rulings beyond their reach, ones that they never had the power or jurisdiction to issue, or simply inexplicable on their face. Foreign born judges, while their appointments are completely constitutional, have nevertheless issued rulings of apparent inconsistency and lack of faithfulness to the Constitution, causing the public to question the legitimacy of those rulings that may not evidence a deep enough understanding of American tradition and jurisprudential ethos.

President Trump has followed a frustratingly slow and painful process to begin the peel back of the critocracy by playing by their rules and beating them. The media trumpets the lawsuits when they are filed and the preliminary orders are issued, but while the Democratic Party and their allies garner a significant amount of ink and newspaper headlines at first, they tend not do so well in the later courts, especially SCOTUS.

But Trump is winning, which means democracy is winning and the critocracy is losing.