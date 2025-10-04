Unlicensed Punditry

KEVIN HALL
9m

The question of who's winning the game is not really the measuring stick - for one can lose the battle but win the war. Therefore, what safeguards are this administration putting in place to prevent the realigning of the leftist ideals once they are back in office?

Bottom line for me is the following:

1.) can we rid ourselves of the RINO's?

2.) can our remaining Repub's grow a spine?

3.) can the people continue to vote - especially the Right?

4.) can we once and for all get ID mandated as a law for all voting?

5.) can we rid ourselves of non-born citizens being able to hold office?

6.) can we make it law for term limits?

7.) can we make it law that all politicians must follow any law they execute for US Citizens?

8.) can we make it one day for Presidential elections - even if it's a holiday?

There is probably more - but those will do for a start in order to enable the US to win the war.

