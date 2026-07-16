Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
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You can't end a bad idea without bloodshed. It would be wonderful if we could, but nothing in history points to that possibility. For the majority of Western history, slavery wasn't considered a bad idea. Not until the Reformation and Enlightenment laid the foundation for the moral and legal evolution. People invested in bad ideas aren't just going to toss them aside because of a little (or even a lot of) persuasion. You can't just end the Democratic party, not without ending the lives of not just the leadership, but those in the ranks who support it. I doubt many Republican party members have the stomach for that and clearly no Republican leader suggests otherwise.

The Democrats believe they are playing the part of women in The Handmaid's Tale; no Republican believes they are playing the men. That asymmetry is actually what keeps the peace.

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