Over the past six weeks or so, I have been working on a little personal project. I wanted to get it out earlier, but life got in the way with a lot of things competing for my physical presence, but my mind kept turning it over in the interim, and last night I had enough quiet time to finish editing and rewriting it.

Taking the “What are we going to do?” question to heart, I have been combing my twenty years of essays, looking for common themes that would be important to the defense of American economic and individual liberty in specific and western civilization in general.

It was too much content to manually review and synthesize (I never realized how much I have written), so I employed AI to assist me in crafting an outline of a defense plan, distilled from 42 personally selected essays that I have written over the past three or four years. I used the power of Grok, ChatGPT and Claude to help me consolidate and organize the ideas from those essays.

I simply designed the rules and asked each AI platform to read each and every essay and give me an outline, based on the content of the essays and contemporary real world events, for a plan to save and defend western civilization, its economic and social benefits and the way of life it has created.

After reviewing those different outputs, I created a single outline and that process resulted in this lengthy essay that I have titled Defending the West: A practical plan for preserving Constitutional liberty.

Some of it will undoubtably appear harsh and sound like an “Aragorn at the Black Gate” moment, but I believe it is a factual and accurate perspective of where America is right now and the challenges ahead.

It is likely to bring out the trolls, and some will say it is too general and leaves a lot out, but it is designed to be a starting point to begin a discussion of what must happen.

Here we go…

Given where we are and the assaults on Western Civilization, it seems two valid and important questions need to be asked. They are: 1) is western civilization worth saving, and 2) is if so, is it worth the cost of the fight required?

It is a given that modern western civilization, a civilization built on Judeo-Christian moral foundations, Enlightenment reason, individual rights, and market-driven prosperity, has delivered unprecedented gains in human welfare, scientific progress, and personal freedom.

It is worth saving. It is worth the fight, largely based on one reason.

There is no alternative.

When I posit that western civilization has resulted in unprecedented gains, that is not a brag or hyperbole, that is simply the reality of the past three thousand years. We have tried pretty much every economic and political system over that time and the modern form of a free market economy coupled with limited government and individual liberty has won.

The American Constitution stands as its clearest institutional expression: limited government, separation of powers, and protection of life, liberty, and property. Yet these achievements face sustained ideological pressure from communism in its various forms and from political Islamism, alongside internal cultural forces that erode confidence in the West’s own inheritance. A coherent defense plan would involve neither aggression nor blanket condemnation of people, but a deliberate, multi-front strategy to reinforce what works while countering what seeks to replace it.

The plan begins with a clear-eyed assessment. Twentieth-century communist regimes produced mass suffering on a staggering scale through centralized control, suppression of dissent, and engineered famines. Modern variants persist through state actors like the Chinese Communist Party, which combines authoritarian rule at home with sophisticated influence operations abroad, efforts to shape Western academia, politics, and business through United Front tactics, elite cultivation, and technology-transfer pressure.

Now America must deal with an insurgency from so-called “Democratic Socialists” who are marketing communism akin to the way cigarettes were marketed in the 50’s and 60’s, convincing people that a product that results in lung cancer is actually good for you.

Political Islamism presents a different but overlapping challenge. Core elements of its doctrine — the supremacy of sharia over secular law, restrictions on apostasy and free speech, and prescribed gender roles — clash directly with constitutional equality and individual liberty. Many Muslims integrate successfully and reject extremism, but polling from Pew Research shows substantial support for making sharia the official law across numerous Muslim-majority countries, with medians exceeding 70 percent in parts of the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. In Western Europe, integration has produced documented parallel societies and repeated jihadist attacks, from the 2004 Madrid bombings that killed nearly 200 to the 2005 London attacks that killed 52, alongside ongoing arrests and incidents tied to Islamist networks. These are not fringe anomalies but recurring patterns requiring a policy response. Convergent pressures come from domestic relativism, which treats all cultural systems as equivalent, and from identity-based fragmentation, which weakens shared commitment to Enlightenment principles.

A credible defense plan would organize around five interlocking lines of effort, executed within constitutional bounds and measured by concrete outcomes: restored institutional confidence, higher assimilation rates, sustained economic dynamism, and reduced ideological subversion.

Education and cultural renewal form the foundation. Curricula from primary school through university would prioritize accurate transmission of Western history and achievement — the abolition of slavery as a Western-led project, the scientific method’s global impact, constitutional government’s spread of rights — while addressing flaws in context rather than treating them as original sins. This counters the long institutional march of critical theories that recast the West as uniquely oppressive. Universities would face transparency requirements on foreign funding and ideological capture, with incentives for viewpoint diversity rather than enforced conformity. Public discourse would highlight empirical comparisons: market democracies have lifted billions from poverty; command economies have repeatedly produced stagnation and tyranny. The goal is not indoctrination but equipping citizens to evaluate ideas on evidence.

Immigration and demographic policy would shift from volume to compatibility, assimilability, and sustainability. Systems would emphasize skills, language proficiency, and explicit commitment to constitutional supremacy over any competing legal order. Vetting would screen for advocacy of sharia replacement or communist-style authoritarianism. Assimilation metrics — intermarriage rates, economic mobility, rejection of parallel legal norms — would guide adjustments. Pro-natal policies supporting families would help maintain cultural continuity without sole reliance on inflows that risk creating unintegrated enclaves. This is self-preservation, not exclusion: successful societies have always controlled their borders while absorbing those who adopt their core rules.

Economic and institutional resilience would double down on capitalism’s proven mechanisms. Lower regulatory burdens, secure property rights, and open competition demonstrate superiority over redistributionist or state-directed models. Strategic measures would protect critical supply chains and technologies from adversarial actors, particularly the Chinese Communist Party’s hybrid economic warfare. Administrative-state growth would face scrutiny where it concentrates power in ways historically exploited by centralizers. The Constitution’s limits on government would serve as the guardrail, preventing the slow erosion that enables ideological competitors.

Security and foreign policy would prioritize deterrence and targeted disruption. Intelligence and law enforcement would focus resources on genuine threats — jihadist networks and state-sponsored influence — rather than diffuse domestic-extremism narratives. Military posture would maintain a credible conventional and technological edge against peer competitors. Alliances would strengthen with partners sharing civilizational stakes, such as Israel, which faces common ideological foes. Information operations would expose the human costs of the alternatives without descending into propaganda. Domestic monitoring would track foreign funding of institutions and radical preaching that incites violence or constitutional rejection, using existing legal tools vigorously.

Narrative and civil society defense would counter demoralization. Free-speech protections would shield robust critique of incompatible ideologies while rejecting both cancel culture and imported blasphemy taboos. Civil institutions, families, churches, voluntary associations, would receive the cultural space to transmit the traditional values that historically sustained ordered liberty. Metrics would track public attachment to founding principles through polling and behavioral indicators rather than elite pronouncements.

Implementation would require coordination across levels of government and civil society, with clear metrics and periodic public review. Risks of overreach would be mitigated by strict adherence to due process and the Constitution itself; success would be judged by whether Western institutions regain resilience and whether citizens regain confidence in their inheritance.

Such a plan does not claim perfection for the West or demand uniformity of belief. It recognizes that liberty’s framework has allowed unprecedented human flourishing precisely because it channels competition through rules rather than conquest or theocracy. Communism’s track record of failure and Islamism’s doctrinal tensions with secular equality are not opinions but observable patterns. Internal relativism that equates these systems with constitutional democracy simply disarms the defense.

If that sounds like I am calling for the demise of the contemporary Democrat Party and its “democratic socialist” disease, I am. The American Democrat party and the progressive/communist theology it has adopted as its core organizing principle represents exactly the opposite of Western Civilization and its culture, it has become a hodgepodge of bad ideas, failed ideologies, reality avoidance, and magical thinking stuffed into the corpse of a dead-end political party.

Of course, that doesn’t mean getting rid of the people, yes, the party is jaundiced beyond recovery and needs to end and the leadership of this party has allowed it to become an enemy and direct threat to the continuation of a three-thousand-year-old civilization, and more acutely, the 250-year-old American variant of it. From national sovereignty to economic freedom, to outright wealth confiscation, this is a party built on ideologies that directly oppose the very values and principles that created the systems that resulted in the greatest and most widespread freedom and prosperity in human history.

The alternative of continued institutional drift, demographic transformation without assimilation, and cultural self-doubt risks gradual replacement rather than outright conquest.

A deliberate plan might not guarantee victory, but it will restore agency. It would treat the defense of Judeo-Christian-influenced liberal capitalism and the American Constitution as the practical work of preserving the conditions under which individuals and societies have achieved the greatest recorded advances in freedom and prosperity.

That work begins with clarity about what is worth defending, and the will to defend it systematically and to the end.