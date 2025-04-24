Unlicensed Punditry

“ A politician awkwardly dropping an F-bomb or trying to channel podcast-bro energy risks alienating voters who can smell inauthenticity a mile away.”

Reminds me of the very clumsy Elizabeth Warren effort at nonchalantly chugging a beer with her doofus husband. Sadly the unconscious linking of “Princess Pocahontas” drinking beer (when we all know she prefers Chardonnay) brought to mind stereotypes unflattering to our 1/1015th Cherokee native. I asked myself later, were they chugging Bud Light?

So Kamala became a type of German sausage?

And I thought she just ATE sausages!

