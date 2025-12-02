Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Ceely's avatar
Dave Ceely
23m

I've often expressed the reintroduction of the water cannon for dealing with mobs such as you have mentioned. Neville Chamberlain was unavailable for consultation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Erik Frandsen's avatar
Erik Frandsen
2h

“If once you have paid him the Dane-geld

You never get rid of the Dane.”

Do you like Kipling?

I don’t know, I’ve never Kippled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture