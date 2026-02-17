Multiculturalism, unless segregation is imposed or actively encouraged, tends over time toward a broader shared culture through assimilation. That is not a moral judgment; it is simply how societies function. People who live together, work together, and pursue opportunity together gradually converge on common expectations about behavior, trust, education, family life, and cooperation.

Which makes the present moment peculiar. The same voices that spent seventy years condemning segregation and preaching inclusion now advocate voluntary separation — cultural enclaves, racial affinity spaces, religious separation, and standards explicitly adjusted by identity. They claim to pursue diversity, inclusion, and equity through exclusion, differentiation, and discrimination. Contradictions rarely sustain policy, they can exist rhetorically, but once implemented they produce instability and resentment. Beneath the rhetoric, this debate is not about skin color—skin color is only the most visible symbol. The real subject is culture — the patterns of behavior that allow individuals to function within a society.