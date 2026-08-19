Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Uzenstein's avatar
Uzenstein
11h

Or to quote Churchill speaking of Democracy:

“…it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”

Reply
Share
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
11h

To paraphrase Neal Boortz: I am not a racist, I am a culturist. Anyone with eyes to see knows that certain cultures produce better, more humane, more positive results than do others.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture