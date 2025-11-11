Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Settlemeyer's avatar
Jon Settlemeyer
4h

Marxists are rather adept at assigning their sins to western culture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Ceely's avatar
Dave Ceely
6h

What do you say to those who assert that Dr. King was a socialist? Does that negate any of his sermons? He did say that Christianity and Communism were incompatible, but that capitalism has many flaws. Is there a credible way to distinguish his best from his worst?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Smith
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture