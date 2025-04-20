Unlicensed Punditry

Fred Richmond
Apr 20

All your points are valid.

I would just add that the left is busy redefining virtue and sin words to flip their meaning.

Steve Northrop
Apr 20

You had me all the way up to 'space colonization outpacing ethical reflection'. If we, as a species are to survive, getting off and living independently of this small, blue, marble is our only means. Yes, the resources of Earth are finite. No, we're not anywhere near depleting them and time in the next millennia. But there will come day. Lagrange point stations, off world colonies increase the chances of humanity's continuation, because even on her best day, Mother Nature can be a cruel, heartless, bitch.

At some point thousands of years ago, men wondered what lay beyond the horizon in the south Pacific and the Mediterranean. Not all returned. But the unique human spirit of needing to know what lies yonder lets us ignore the claims of, here there be monsters. From dugout canoes, to sails, cooperation and profit drove human expansion and what we had in common helped break down those language barriers.

I'm sure someone told Ugg, in prehistory, that wheel idea will never catch on, you're a fool, don't waster your time. Fortunately for us, Ugg didn't listen despite what his contemporaries considered madness.

“Only Those Who Will Risk Going Too Far Can Possibly Find Out How Far One Can Go”

- T S Elliot

Happy Easter

