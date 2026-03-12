“You support Trump no matter what. You are in a cult.”

I’m sure I’m not the only Trump supporter who has been so accused.

But here’s the deal – it’s not cult worship, it is performance-based loyalty.

We endured 12 years of America falling backwards into weakness. The eight years of Obama were about “fundamental transformation” of America from the sole superpower into a “just one of many” nation committed to “leading from behind”. We were told we needed to apologize for our achievements, be sorry for our founding, and pay penance, spiritually and physically to the rest of the world for what we did and who we are. Then came the worst four years of economic attacks that lowered energy production, exploded inflation, and shackled society to fear of a virus that five years on, is an afterthought. Democrats now scream about the lack of “affordability” and blame Republicans and Trump for not fixing the problems they spent four years causing.

Democrats can’t even do the simple things that most Americans know are right and correct—things like cleaning up voter rolls, making sure only eligible voters cast votes, following auditable counting procedures, eliminating opportunities to cheat in elections (for anybody). They can’t support border security, enforce standing immigration laws, or deport illegal aliens.

They don’t want to stop the gravy train of waste, fraud, and abuse—domestically or internationally. In their minds, foreign policy rests on America remaining an ATM to dish out cash for bribes and appeasement.

Their answers?

Ignore more, tax more, regulate more, discriminate more, bribe more, appease more. Blame America first. Keep pushing the pain into the future. Keep paying in the hopes our enemies and our bad policies come for us last.

Yes, Trump is taking big risks, but big problems come with big risks—and big rewards.

President Trump is directly addressing problems that even Democrats of the not-too-distant past are on audio and video tape taking the same positions, or some cases even more aggressive positions, than Trump is taking today. The clips of Schumer, Hillary, Obama, Biden and other Democrat leaders of the times taking a hard line on Iran, Venezuela, illegal immigration, trade, waste, fraud, abuse, inflation—and even election security—are legion.

Maybe Trump’s strategy succeeds, maybe it doesn’t.

But we know what the twelve years of Democrat leadership produced and we know there is a price to be paid for inaction.

Just knowing that is enough for my support to do something about our problems and not just keep pushing them down the road for our children and grandchildren to face.