Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Herbert Jacobi's avatar
Herbert Jacobi
2h

Most of this is because of Congress's fecklessness. The Founding Fathers thought that Congress would be the most powerful branch. They designed the Constitution so the three branches would jealously safeguard their powers\prerogative's. Unfortunately Congress has become more interested in their personal perpetual reelection than the institution. Nature abhors a vacuum as the saying goes. Resulting in both the Judicial and Executive branch filling the vacuum.

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rpmschevy's avatar
rpmschevy
3m

Sort of interesting for Yuri Makedonov to post about compromise when “my” Senators will never even attempt to not only work with this Administration, they specifically work against it, try to impeach using made up info from a known traitor (Swalwell) and almost never compromise with Republicans in Congress, with Trump in office or not. Lovely “whataboutism” to imply Trump isn’t into compromising when Dems will not no matter what.

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