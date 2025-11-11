Charlie Kirk was a force of nature. The sheer force of his personality conceived, built, funded, and controlled one of the most powerful religious and political organizations in recent memory - Turning Point USA. In fact, it may well be the most powerful conservative movement ever constituted in America. I’m not sure I can remember anything quite like it. Without Turning Point, Trump 2.0 would not exist.

But now that Charlie is gone, a very real question arises: who will sit astride this beast of an organization - one that now boasts over 250,000 members - and guide it? Leadership of a movement built on the charisma and conviction of one man is never easily transferred. History shows that such movements often lose coherence or direction once the founder is gone. Turning Point’s survival and integrity will depend entirely on whether its next leader can match not only Kirk’s intensity but his strategic discipline.

It’s encouraging that Charlie’s death sparked a rush of requests to start new chapters. At least some good has emerged from a horrific tragedy. But I can’t help worrying that this surge isn’t organic - it feels more like an emotional reaction to loss than a sustainable wave of conservative engagement. True growth in a political movement comes from conviction, not grief. Emotion may build crowds, but it rarely builds enduring institutions.

Officially, Erika Kirk has assumed the role of CEO. Yet some observers doubt she’s truly in control - a perfectly understandable situation, given that her husband was murdered only weeks ago. Leadership transitions are hard enough without the trauma of personal loss. Still, the vacuum at the top has already invited speculation. The New York Times, in its usual style, seems eager to elevate the little Nazi Groyper toad, Nick Fuentes, as the heir apparent - a transparent attempt to smear Turning Point by associating it with extremism.

More legitimately, Tucker Carlson’s name has surfaced as a figure of influence. He and Kirk shared both platform and ideology, and Tucker’s voice remains one of the most potent on the right. Candace Owens, once an early ally of Kirk’s before she veered into self-parody, might also try to reclaim relevance through the organization. Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance, a close friend of Charlie’s, and his wife Usha remain personally close to Erika and her children. That proximity could be stabilizing - or politically perilous - depending on how Turning Point evolves in the months ahead.

At times like these, I can’t help but recall historian Robert Conquest’s three laws of politics. First: Everyone is conservative about what they know best. That means those within Turning Point who understand its original mission - faith, freedom, and free markets - must protect it fiercely. Second: Any organization not explicitly right-wing will eventually become left-wing. Without Charlie’s ideological spine, Turning Point risks dilution by those who see conservatism as a mere branding exercise rather than a moral framework. And third: The simplest way to explain the behavior of any bureaucratic organization is to assume it is controlled by a cabal of its enemies. That last law should haunt anyone who underestimates how quickly powerful institutions can be co-opted or corrupted once the founder’s hand is gone.

The fact is, Turning Point USA is a readymade weapon - in the wrong hands, it could just as easily be turned against the conservative movement it helped energize. For Vice President Vance, the presumptive nominee for president in 2028, that’s a real danger. Any radicalization or factional infighting within TPUSA could splatter him, and/or MAGA, with the political manure of association.

Charlie Kirk’s death leaves behind not only a personal void but a structural one. Turning Point USA is now a test of whether conservatism can outlive its architects. If it survives, it will be because those who inherit it remember that its strength was never just in its founder’s charisma - but in his clarity of purpose. If they forget that, the movement he built could end up proving Conquest’s laws all too true.