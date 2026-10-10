Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
Oct 10

These people are truly mental and like you, I’m fine with them living their life as they wish. Just don’t expect me to live in your fantasy world.

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
Oct 10Edited

Several years ago as an academic I realized the professoriate were pushing the word “sex” aside in favor of “gender” when the two words meant distinct things. My impression then was that “sex” was systematically being exiled into a cognitive no-man’s-land (irony was unintended.) As if manipulation of words could magically change reality!

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