I’ve been giving some thought today to why there is so much performative posturing in service of the “revolution”.



You know the one, it’s the one to end all oppression—again.



Here we go...

There are two kinds of poverty: relative poverty and absolute poverty. Absolute poverty is when you are living in a tin shack on the outskirts of Bangkok and surviving off a single bowl of rice a day. Relative poverty is when the iPhone 17 comes out and you’re still using an iPhone 13. Absolute poverty can be erased but relative poverty can’t because it is defined on a sliding scale of infinite length.

I’ve been considering how these designations are valid for other things as well.

Take the concept of oppression.

Like poverty, there is also absolute oppression and relative oppression. Absolute oppression is when you are completely subjugated, have no property, and control nothing about your life—think of actual slaves, victims of human trafficking, or people living under totalitarian regimes where speaking against the government means death or imprisonment. Relative oppression is when you spent $250,000 for a degree in Mongolian Lesbian Poetry of the 14th Century from Vassar then and must work at Starbucks and live with your parents after you graduate.

In America, there is no such thing as absolute poverty, only relative. It is the same for oppression. And that is why we see educated middle and even upper-class Americans cosplaying as “oppressed” and this phenomenon has reached absurd proportions. We have people attending $80,000-per-year universities, living in air-conditioned dorm rooms with meal plans and high-speed internet, claiming they are victims of systemic oppression while simultaneously posting their grievances on social media platforms accessible to billions. They speak freely, protest without fear of imprisonment, and demand—successfully—that institutions bend to their will. This is not what oppression looks like.

Real oppression doesn’t come with a college education and a trust fund. Real oppression doesn’t allow you to publicly denounce your oppressors without consequence. Real oppression doesn’t provide you with multiple platforms to broadcast your victimhood to sympathetic audiences who will amplify your message and punish anyone who disagrees.

The contrast is staggering. In North Korea, people are executed for watching South Korean television shows. In Afghanistan under the Taliban, women are forbidden from attending school or working. In China, Uyghurs are detained in concentration camps for their ethnic and religious identity. These are examples of absolute oppression—situations where individuals have no agency, no voice, and no recourse.

Meanwhile, in America, we have activists claiming oppression because a professor used the wrong pronoun, because they feel “unsafe” hearing opinions they disagree with, or because their preferred political candidate didn’t win an election. The category error is so profound it would be laughable if it weren’t so damaging to actual victims of genuine oppression worldwide.

This cosplay oppression serves several purposes for its practitioners. First, it provides moral authority without requiring actual sacrifice or courage. Claiming victimhood status grants social capital in progressive circles—it’s a credential that demands deference and silences criticism. It also absolves personal responsibility. That expensive degree that didn’t lead to a high-paying career? Not your fault—you’re oppressed. Can’t afford a house in your twenties? Oppression, not the natural progression of building wealth over time.

Perhaps most insidiously, it allows the privileged to appropriate the language and moral weight of actual struggles for justice. When everything is oppression, nothing is. When someone who can’t get their student loans forgiven uses the same language as someone fleeing genocide, we’ve evacuated these words of meaning. The irony is that this performative victimhood is only possible in one of the freest, most prosperous societies in human history. The ability to publicly claim oppression without consequence is itself proof of the absence of oppression.

This matters beyond mere annoyance at privileged complaints. When we conflate relative disappointments with absolute oppression, we insult those who face real tyranny and we blind ourselves to actual injustice. The girl in Afghanistan who risks death to secretly attend school doesn’t have time for Instagram posts about her oppression—she’s too busy trying to survive.

When your biggest complaint is that society doesn’t validate your choices or that success requires effort, you’re not oppressed—you’re just disappointed that freedom doesn’t guarantee the outcomes you want.

America has problems, certainly. We have challenges that deserve attention and remedy, but we also have unprecedented freedom and opportunity by any historical or global standard. Recognizing the difference between relative frustrations and absolute oppression isn’t dismissing real problems—it’s maintaining perspective and honoring the experiences of those who face genuine tyranny.

Far too many people can’t recognize the differences.

There is a word for people who can—they are called adults.