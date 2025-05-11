Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
35m

I once was pointing out this inherent contradiction to a pants-suited modernist “nun” and her answer was “that just proves logic is the tool of the patriarchy!” And therefore . . . ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture