Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
6hEdited

The problem with people's online threats is that you never know if they come from someone that will never leave their mother's basement, or from a sociopath with a trans-furry roommate. I think that the trend toward more mentally disturbed people making these threats began with outlawing involuntary mental holds, combined with the amazing access everyone has to the social commons. No one has filters these days. Maybe they never learned them. Maybe they are incapable to implementing them.

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
5h

The greatest Muslim Brotherhood victory over this nation was the election of the covert Muslim Barack Hussein Obama. He ended all federally affiliated investigations of Islamic subversion and terrorism.

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