If you asked my grandfather what America was and represented, he would not hesitate to give you a clear, concise definition. So could my father. I can do it, too – and all three of those would look, feel, and sound pretty much the same – an honest and earnest love of country that would cover the same general points, at least on the most important aspects including freedom, loyalty, potential, individuality, fair play, prosperity, safety and national pride.

I think there was a time in the not-too-distant past when that definition would be recited, virtually verbatim, by probably 80% of the people you asked. In my granddaddy’s time, that number was going to pretty much be 100%.

I’m going to posit that many, if not most, people of my age and older would say the same.

Maybe things began to change in mid-sixties when Democrats decided to smear Barry Goldwater as a racist or the 80’s when they did the same to Reagan, maybe the 1990’s with the invention of Critical Race Theory or in 2001 with 9/11, maybe it was in 2008 when Obama was elected, or maybe it was a more gradual change over time and these events were just waypoints on the journey, but they changed.

Things are different now. That is undeniable.

I had a little run in with someone on Facebook messenger this morning that proved it to me. He felt compelled to send me a direct message that I was “Nazi trash”, a “tyrannical ethno nationalist theocrat” who seeks to implement “Christian Sharia law” and want Trump to “rape my children and grandchildren.”

To top that off, he threatened me and others like me by writing “Just know that you will lose and we will hold you accountable. Less than a 3rd of the country voted for this. And I bet a lot of them regret it. You are a minority and we will not forget what you and your ilk have done. Ignorance will not save you.”

Holy shit. Who knew? I’m really awful.

It is hard to comprehend how this is how half of America sees the other half.

The only conclusion I can conceive is that there are forces that have infiltrated our society and public psyche with the intent of redefining America in such a way as to make hatred seem normal, disloyalty feel noble, subversion appears to be virtuous, and sedition seem patriotic.

It’s all designed to destroy this country.

I found this tweet about a strategy document produced by the ruling party in Austria about how the Muslim Brotherhood is infiltration European governments revelatory:

Ihsan Horani

@neutralground90

Austria’s ruling party just published a 29-page strategy document on the Muslim Brotherhood. It names exactly where the infiltration is happening. Political parties. State-sponsored NGOs. Schools. Childcare facilities. Associations. Umbrella organisations. Educational institutions. Not mosques. Political structures. The document is precise about the method: “Islamization from below.” Train individuals ideologically. Insert them into civic life. Let them work their way into the institutions that shape how a society thinks and governs itself. Austria’s parliament has simultaneously submitted a formal question asking whether intelligence chiefs were ordered by ministers to suppress surveillance results on political Islam. Read that again. MPs are asking whether the government was told to look away. Austria is further ahead than any other European country in naming this. It has banned Brotherhood symbols, closed radical mosques, expelled imams and now published a comprehensive counter-strategy naming specific institutional targets. The EU designation question has been sitting unanswered since January.

Sound familiar? It should.

Where do we start the long walk back to an honest definition of America?

I think it goes back to the definition and to the people who are intent on changing it – most of whom are getting elected to office now.

There was a time when someone took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, they meant it.

Not now.

Oh, they still take the oath, they just have no intention of abiding by it. They know it is just performative. It is something that has to be done to get the keys to power and it is OK to lie if your cause is just and for the greater good, especially if America has been recast as the bad guy in the movie.

The Islamists and their allies in the “democratic socialist” movement seem a good place to start. They are emboldened enough to start saying the quiet part out loud.

They intend to use their positions, oath be damned, to destroy America.

Can we make the oath mean something? Can there be teeth put into punishment for abridging that oath? I don’t know. It does seem that there are too many people who believe that America is just a horrible place begging to be destroyed.

But I believe most of these TikTok and keyboard warriors are cowards.

Maybe it is time to start pushing back. Impeach and remove the judges and elected officials who break their oaths. Sue the podcast liars. Deport the shit out of aliens who speak and protest America or its allies. Boycott advertisers who support networks, anchors, reporters and programs that provide cover for these people.

In other words, use the same Alinskyite tactics they use against us against them.

My dude is right. Ignorance won’t save us.

I mean, I’m already Nazi trash headed to a progressive prison camp, so what do I have to lose?