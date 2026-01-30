Largely, the accusation that Trump Republicans aren’t the “rock-ribbed” conservatives of the Reagan era is true. But then again, Bill Kristol, the writers at The Dispatch, the Lincoln Project groomers, and at least some voices at National Review prove something else as well: Reagan conservatives were not all William F. Buckley types themselves.

If political observers were honest—and they aren’t—their analysis would force them to acknowledge that today’s Trump Republicans, while certainly including solid conservatives, are still far closer to Reagan-era “Blue Dog” Democrats and Clinton-era conservative Democrats than to the mythical “far-right” Pinochet fascists we’re accused of being. At least we aren’t offering our opposition free one-way helicopter rides over the jungle.