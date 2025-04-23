Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Michael Smith
Apr 23

Every Democrat action over the past several months is geared toward one thing - returning to the old status quo where Democrats are in charge, the Constitution is defined by radical progressive judges up and down the line, Republicans are principled losers, the media controls the narrative, voters stay in their lane and stop questioning politicians, the "experts" are followed without question, the cultural rot continues unabated, the Great Replacement Theory continues to not be a theory, America continues to bribe our friends and enemies abroad, we appease to avoid conflict in the short term, while guaranteeing conflict in the long term, the progressive agenda is enshrined in national law, and taxpayer money funds all of it, including progressive initiatives without oversight or control.

That is what the Trump administration is fighting.

sean anderson
Apr 23

Nothing but distressing news this morning.

