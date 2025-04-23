From Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) mandates to shielding illegal immigrants - some with criminal records - to student loan “forgiveness,” the Democrat agenda promotes a world without consequences, but only for select groups. It rewards those who adopt an ideology that dismisses cause and effect, where actions bear no repercussions. This selective amnesty undermines accountability, creating a system where rules apply unevenly.

For others - Christians, Jews, conservatives, and dissenters - consequences are relentless. Branded as heretics to a utopia of blissful ignorance, they’re scapegoated for societal woes while excluded from shaping the reckless policies driving them. It’s a stark divide: utopia for the favored, dystopia for the rest.

Consider immigration. Over ten million unvetted illegal immigrants have entered the U.S., welcomed by a permissive political class that offers a perfunctory wave rather than enforcement. Correcting this deliberate lapse is a grueling process, with blame shifted to those upholding the law, not those breaking it or enabling the breach. Progressive policies exacerbate the issue, funding this influx with taxpayer-funded welfare, free healthcare, housing, food, and even travel. Sanctuary cities and states, like Minnesota under Governor Tim Walz, often obstruct federal immigration enforcement, shielding criminals. In one egregious case, a Minnesota state employee, Dylan Bryan Adams, admitted to vandalizing six Tesla vehicles, causing $21,000 in damages. Despite video evidence and felony-level destruction, Hennepin County’s progressive district attorney opted for “pre-charge diversion” over criminal charges, prioritizing restitution while allowing Adams to keep his job. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called it a “betrayal of victims,” yet such leniency reflects a broader trend of excusing protected groups.

The education system mirrors this dysfunction. Colleges, awash in federal student loan money, lower admissions standards and churn out degrees in fields with no market demand, like gender studies or esoteric arts. Graduation rates plummet, student debt skyrockets - now over $1.7 trillion nationally - and graduates discover their credentials are worthless. A generation, burdened by debt, can’t afford homes, families, or stable futures, while university endowments swell. Loan “forgiveness” schemes shift this burden to taxpayers, rewarding poor choices and inflating costs further.

This fuels unsustainable debt - individual and governmental - with deficits projected to exceed $2 trillion annually by 2030. Economic distress mounts, yet efforts to shrink government face fierce resistance. The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, aims to cut wasteful spending, but lawsuits, internal sabotage, and judicial overreach block progress. Judges, petitioned by progressive activists, reinstate entire agencies and their bloated budgets, defying democratic mandates.

The common thread? Government acts as a collectivist sponge, absorbing faults and their costs, then passing the bill to the “infidels” - those who question the system. An ideology promising diversity, inclusion, and equity delivers monoculturalism, exclusion, and inequity instead. It punishes dissent while shielding favored groups, from vandals to illegal immigrants.

This “utopia” is unsustainable. Consequences, though fiercely denied, always emerge. Economic collapse, social unrest, and eroded trust loom as inevitable outcomes of a system that defies accountability. No ideology can outrun reality forever.