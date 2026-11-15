Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Denis Rushworth's avatar
Denis Rushworth
2h

Our Declaration stated that all people are entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It did not say happiness alone, it said pursuit. It is the pursuit that has made the US the most developed and richest country in the world. Our modern Democrats seem to think that provision of happiness is the Government's job and It seems they do not realize or choose not to realize that this view is a long stride towards socialism and all its clearly demonstrated evils. Jefferson knew precisely what he wrote.

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
2h

Bravo! You touched on so many important issues before us today and explained them in a way even AOC could understand. It’s really too bad this can’t echo thru the halls of Congress!

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