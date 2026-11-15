I’ve written before about what William Graham Sumner wrote in 1883 about a fellow he called the Forgotten Man.

Sumner described a familiar political arrangement in which A and B decide what C must be made to do for D. A and B are the enlightened benefactors, D is the deserving recipient of their benevolence, and C is the poor bastard stuck with the bill. Nobody asks C whether he agrees, whether he can afford it, or whether he considers the enterprise a worthwhile use of his money.

He is simply expected to pay up and appreciate the moral superiority of the people spending it.

Nearly a century and a half later, Sumner’s Forgotten Man is still forgotten, although the machinery employed to separate him from his money has become considerably more sophisticated. We now have an entire political industry devoted to discovering things that ought to be free, which is a peculiar way of describing things somebody else must pay for. Free healthcare, free college, free housing, free childcare, and whatever else the political imagination conjures up. Government has no money of its own. It can only tax what citizens produce, borrow against their future production, or manufacture currency that diminishes their purchasing power. There is no free lunch, but apparently an unlimited supply of politicians willing to order one and send the check elsewhere.

There is another aspect I find particularly galling. Much of what the political left identifies as failures of capitalism, free markets, and American society are, in my opinion, consequences of decades of their own efforts to improve upon things that functioned reasonably well before they got their hands on them. Healthcare is unaffordable, education is failing, housing is prohibitively expensive, and government is hopelessly inefficient.

Their actions are not consequence-free.

I would argue these are not so much failures of free enterprise as the accumulated consequences of generations of political interference, regulation, subsidies, and social engineering. Yet the people who spent decades tinkering with these institutions never consider that they might have contributed to the problems they now insist only they can solve.

Their remedy is invariably more government, regulation, spending, and authority over the people financing the enterprise. I sometimes wonder whether this is ideological blindness or something more deliberate. After all, it is an ingenious arrangement: interfere with something until it no longer functions, blame the dysfunction on the system you interfered with, and demand greater authority to repair the damage. Sumner’s Forgotten Man finances the original intervention, suffers its consequences, and pays for the cure. Apparently, accountability is another thing government intends to provide free of charge, just not to itself.

What interests me most is how casually we accept that a democratic vote can transform an otherwise immoral act into legitimate government authority. If my neighbors vote to confiscate the wealthiest fellow’s property, we have committed theft, even if the vote is unanimous. Elect a politician promising precisely the same thing through legislation, however, and we are suddenly pursuing economic justice. Apparently, the difference between theft and social progress is enough people agreeing on who ought to be robbed.

This is why I believe the Founders established a constitutional republic rather than an unrestricted democracy. Constitutional government establishes boundaries beyond which the majority cannot legitimately go. Individual rights are not gifts bestowed by popular consent, and property rights do not evaporate because an enthusiastic crowd decides someone has accumulated more than he deserves. Something immoral does not become moral because 51 percent of the electorate approves. The ballot box selects government; it is not a machine for laundering injustice into virtue.

The contemporary obsession with millionaires and billionaires illustrates the problem. We hear lectures about people possessing more wealth than anyone could need, as though personal need determines legitimate ownership. Elon Musk has become a convenient symbol of supposedly excessive wealth, with critics treating his fortune as something society should reclaim and some demanding his imprisonment. Little attention is paid to the enterprises, products, investments, employment, and economic activity that produced that wealth. A billionaire’s fortune is not necessarily currency hidden in a vault. Much represents ownership in productive enterprises whose value depends upon creating something people want.

None of this suggests taxation is inherently illegitimate or wealth exempts anyone from the law. Government has legitimate functions requiring funding. The question is whether there is any principled limit to what government may demand, or whether assembling an electoral majority justifies taking whatever that majority desires. Why should those who spent generations expanding government’s authority be presumed uniquely qualified to repair problems their interventions helped create?

Another aspect of this conundrum is that the Founders established a government that only works if the people in it have an “owners” mentality. An owner’s mentality differs from a wage earner’s mentality primarily in how each views responsibility, risk, and the creation of wealth. An owner thinks in terms of outcomes, sustainability, investment, productivity, and the long-term consequences of decisions, understanding that wealth must be created before it can be distributed and that every expenditure has an opportunity cost.

People in government today have a wage earner’s mentality that tends to focus on compensation, security, and the exchange of labor for income, often without direct responsibility for the financial risks of the enterprise. There is no incentive to solve problems because problems drive funding and the greater the problem, especially if self-made, the greater the funding.

The Forgotten Man was never exclusively the millionaire. He was the ordinary citizen, the guy and gal in the middle, whose rights, property, and labor became subordinate to somebody else’s political ambitions. His circumstances differ, but the principle remains. He produces the wealth, finances others’ political ambitions, suffers the consequences when they fail, and eventually surrenders more of his earnings to fund the next grand experiment.

If property rights exist only until enough people vote to take your property, they are not rights at all. They are temporary permissions granted by the majority, revocable whenever the crowd wants something you have.

And if those demanding confiscation are the same people who helped create the conditions they now claim justify it, perhaps we should spend less time discussing what the Forgotten Man owes society and more time asking what society owes the Forgotten Man.