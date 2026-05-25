Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

America’s problem is not disagreement. It is disunion over first principles. One America still believes in life, liberty, faith, family, flags, work, responsibility, and gratitude. The other screams that the country is evil, its patriots are bigots, its Christians are threats, and its history must be burned down. That second America is loud, aggressive, and spiritually exhausted. It survives by denying agency and blaming civilization for every failure. Memorial Day answers that sickness with graves. Men died so we could be free, not so we could whine ourselves into servitude. Fly the flag. Teach the children. Defend the culture.

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Steve Stoecker's avatar
Steve Stoecker
35m

Morning, Michael. Thanks once again for putting into words where we as a country stand. I look at freedom not as a condemnation but a gift from God. Our use of the gift of free-will is where a person is either condemned to a life of anger, hatred, envy, selfishness, pride, etc., or a life seeking a better tomorrow for others and self. Most of us start out using this freedom for self only. Many grow to understand the importance of other. The left has never grown to see "other." They will, I hope, recognize their error and change before the end of their time on earth. I won't wait on them though. I stand on the right; God, family, country. May we never forget what the men and women who served our nation, and who died for it, did for us and our freedom. Blessed Memorial Day to all!

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