A recent couple of comments on social media got me to thinking about "chicken and egg" arguments - for example, is the influx of illegal immigration in response to a market demand or is the market demand created by the availability of cheap labor? I think the same question could be asked about slavery - Thomas Sowell noted that slaves were black and from Africa, not because they were African blacks, but because they were made available by other African blacks who captured and sold them. What if they had not been made available?

There's always this cause and effect situation with pretty much every discussion of every issue, and the action/reaction cycle sometimes changes the tenor and quality of the responses. I know that I often take umbrage to comments that immediately dismiss my positions, especially when the person doing the dismissal show a near zero propensity to take the time to put their positions out in public.

I know I shouldn't but I sometimes do.

Most of the time, these folks are just compulsively oppositional, not because the premise or arguments are flawed, but because of who expressed them.

I can take opposition, but for goodness sake, make your argument. If you get to judge my reasoning, I should get to judge yours.

Sometimes I wonder if these detractors are just hardwired to disagree. I've noticed there seems to be a peculiar psychological phenomenon among people who have become so infatuated with transgression that the object of their rebellion is almost irrelevant.

I can't find a specific scientific or medical term for it, so I just call it "compulsive contrarianism" or "transgressive dependency", a condition in which violating a rule, rejecting a convention, or defying an authority becomes its own reward.

I did find that psychologists call one aspect of this psychological reactance, the tendency to resist restrictions simply because they exist.

But there is an important distinction between principled dissent and habitual transgression. The principled dissenter rejects a rule because it conflicts with some higher moral or philosophical standard. The compulsive contrarian rejects it because it is a rule. Whether the prohibition is reasonable, beneficial, or even necessary becomes secondary to the emotional satisfaction of defying it. Rebellion ceases to be a means of achieving something and becomes an end in itself.

The delicious irony is that people who define themselves through perpetual rebellion are not particularly independent thinkers.

Quite the opposite, actually.

They have surrendered the direction of their thinking to whatever authority, tradition, or social convention they happen to oppose. Their identity depends upon the continued existence of something to resist, making them psychologically dependent upon the very institutions they claim to despise.

Without boundaries, there can be no transgression; without authority, there can be no defiance.

Chicken and egg.

It is a rather remarkable form of intellectual captivity masquerading as liberation. They aren't necessarily pursuing freedom, justice, or some coherent vision of a better society. They are pursuing the gratification of saying "no," and the actual merits of whatever they are opposing are largely beside the point.