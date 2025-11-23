Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Nelson's avatar
Carl Nelson
2h

Yes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Ceely's avatar
Dave Ceely
2m

I'll say it again! Impeachment without conviction is only for show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture