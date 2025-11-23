A friend (who is a lawyer, and a good one) asked for my layman’s view on common law contrasted with civil law. I’m not a lawyer, nor do I play one on TV or did I stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night, but I think I have a decent enough a handle on them to opine.

Though it is overwhelmingly rooted in common law, the US legal system is a hybrid, a combination of both. For nearly a millennium, the common-law tradition has served as one of the West’s greatest stabilizing forces—an intricate architecture of precedent, built case by case, opinion by opinion, over centuries. It is a system that depends on modesty: judges are custodians, not creators, of legal meaning. Yet today this tradition finds itself in an uncomfortable bind. As activist jurisprudence gains ground, the very mechanism that once ensured continuity now becomes a vector for rapid, ideologically driven change.

Common law’s origins lie in medieval England, when royal judges traveled the countryside to impose a uniform legal order on a patchwork of local customs. Their rulings, collected and compared over time, formed the bedrock of an emerging system that prized consistency above novelty. The foundational principle was clear: similar cases should be decided alike. Judicial humility wasn’t a moral preference; it was the operating system.

Civil-law nations—France, Germany, and most of continental Europe—took a different route. Their systems revolve around comprehensive legal codes drafted by legislatures and meant to cover the waterfront of human affairs. Civil-law judges interpret these codes but do not treat their own rulings as binding precedent. The law lives in the text, not the courtroom.

This difference matters. Civil-law systems, by design, insulate themselves from judicial mood swings. Common-law systems depend on the judiciary’s self-restraint. When that restraint weakens, the consequences are amplified: each new ruling becomes part of the architecture, shaping the next case and the next after that. A single imaginative opinion can quietly transform an entire doctrinal field.

Enter the modern idea of “living law”—the notion that legal meaning must evolve with social preferences rather than remain tethered to text or precedent. In practice, living-law theory often functions less as a theory of interpretation than as a permission structure for judicial improvisation. The outcome becomes the rationale; the reasoning is reverse engineered. The risk is not simply legal instability but a slow repurposing of the judiciary from arbiter to policymaker.

The same impulse animates arguments for a “living Constitution.” The American framers wrote a charter designed to constrain temporary passions and limit the reach of government. But if constitutional meaning is endlessly elastic, the document ceases to be a restraint at all. It becomes an energy source for creative judging—and a tempting platform for political goals that cannot survive the legislative process.

In a civil-law country, constitutional elasticity is moderated by codification. In a common-law nation, which already relies on judicial precedent as the primary engine of legal development, the effects are more volatile. Once a judge adopts the view that meaning shifts with cultural winds, the discipline of stare decisis becomes optional. Precedent is elevated when convenient, discarded when not. The law moves not in measured increments but in interpretive leaps.

The result is a creeping sense among citizens—and increasingly among litigants—that the legal system’s outcomes are contingent on who happens to sit on the bench or the selected venue. If that sounds a lot like President Trump’s adventure tours through the legal system, it is because that is exactly what is happening.

This is not the rule of law as the Anglo-American system once understood it. It is legal relativism cloaked in procedural form.

I believe common law’s genius lies in its gradualism. Instead of utopian redesign, it offers iterative refinement—tweaks at the margins, adjustments born of real circumstances rather than ideological ambition. But this method works only when judges understand their role as stewards, not visionaries or activists. The more they act as policy entrepreneurs, the more the system designed for slow evolution becomes a vehicle for rapid transformation. The old joke is true—the difference between God and a Federal District Judge is that God doesn’t think He is a Federal District Judge.

Yes, The U.S. legal culture is fundamentally common law, but its increasingly codified landscape creates tension—where civil-law elements (codes, regulations, expansive statutes) demand predictability and textual fidelity; common-law judging encourages judicial interpretation and doctrinal evolution, so in any given situation, America has either the best available system or the worst one.

If common law is to retain its stabilizing power, it must reclaim its original ethic: modest, disciplined, and anchored to the Constitution as written, not as reimagined for the political moment.

It seems true that a nation can survive bad legislation; voters can reverse bad law, but a nation cannot as easily endure a judiciary that treats its governing documents as malleable interpretive clay—and in my opinion, this is where we find ourselves today.

I would agree with something a good friend of mine, another lawyer, said he was told by one of his old bosses – we should impeach a couple of judges a year just to remind them that we can.