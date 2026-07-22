Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
1hEdited

Progressive love for totalitarian societies proves that being a leftist is a mental disorder, and is an indicator of a failed and downright ignorant personality.

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Joseph B's avatar
Joseph B
37mEdited

The problem is that Communism is such a simple and wonderful ideal…who doesn’t want a world where every one gets what they need and gives what they can…but who decides what I need and what I can give? Marx idealized human existence and forgot human reality…”how much do I want, and how little can I get away with doing?”

Hell, when I was 18 and stupid at Indiana University Political Science department I was a communist…but then I grew up.

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