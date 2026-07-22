A couple of things hit my radar last night.

A couple of questions, actually.

The first was this: Why do you suppose that while communism killed more people than Nazism, communism isn’t seen as being equal to or exceeding Nazism in degrees of evil?

The second question was this: Why is there a rise in aggrieved groups all over the world coming out of the woodwork and demanding reparations from the West (primarily the US, the UK and the EU) when communist countries didn’t really bother with colonialism, they just overthrew and conquered?

As far as I am concerned, the answers are more or less tied together.

It isn’t a secret that communism’s stated goals of equality, anti-capitalism, ending exploitation, appeal to universalist ideals, Utopians, and intellectuals. Failures are often attributed to “not real communism,” poor implementation, or external factors (e.g., Western sanctions, wars), unlike Nazism’s explicit racial supremacy and genocide, which has no redeeming universalist framing.

Many Western academics and artists in the 20th century sympathized with or downplayed Soviet/Chinese experiments and continue to do so today.

But there is another key point to remember.

Marx believed that global communism is inevitable. He designed Marxism as a bridge between the socialism he saw as insufficient and the global communism he believed was at the end of the rainbow.

Marx’s ideas of communism were based in the “science” of his times. One of the scientific postulates he thought allied with his take was evolution, and while Darwin and Marx never met (as far as we know), Marx saw validation of his premises in the theory of evolution, popularized by Darwin during Marx’s lifetime.

To paraphrase Jacobim Mugatu (Will Ferrell) from the Zoolander movies, evolution was so hot right then.

He believed, based on little more than his observations and the philosophy he was creating, that communism, like human evolution in Darwin’s Origin of the Species, was the natural progression of civilization, and as an evolutionary concept, was inevitable. Whatever could be done to hasten that endpoint was both ethical and moral, and excused the broken eggs it took to make that omelet.

Not really surprising that these elite classes of people are seduced by communism.

The fact is that the Nazi death count was concentrated, specifically targeted toward Jews and was exposed as the Reich began to fall and throughout the Nuremberg trials. Eisenhower commandeered politicians, elected officials and newspaper reporters and flew them to the death camps to see the evil for themselves. Then the Nuremberg trials seared it into the public mind.

Communism in the Soviet Union and China killed millions but the world media was sympathetic to the USSR and China was a closed society kept the lid on things.

They also took their time, Communism also spanned decades and continents as an ongoing “scientific” project. Communist deaths often involved indirect methods like policy-induced famines (Holodomor, Great Leap Forward) or dispersed repression, harder to visualize than industrialized death camps. Fewer iconic photos or survivor testimonies reached global audiences early on.

As Stalin is alleged to have said, “A single death is a tragedy, a million deaths is a statistic.”

So, it has been much easier to give the commies a pass.

Long story short, communism gets that pass because people protect what they like, and there are a lot of historically ignorant people who like them some communism.

It is interesting that the global left, especially the “democratic socialists” in America, is now combining the worst of communism with the worst of Nazism – hating Jews.

The reparations answer is related to the answer to the communism question.

It is an oversimplification to just say this is answered by the oppressor/oppressed dynamic. Of course, it is that, but it is also a complete perversion of the Western concept of justice and a return to the standards of a tribal blood feud.

We have moved past just “justice” to different flavors of justice, which has expanded to include something called “historical justice”. Reparations were once discussed primarily in the context of clear, identifiable victims and perpetrators—such as Germany compensating Holocaust survivors or the U.S. compensating Japanese Americans who were interned during World War II. Those cases involved living victims, documented government actions, and identifiable losses.

But over time, the concept broadened to include historical injustices whose direct victims are no longer alive, but whose descendants may claim to experience economic or social consequences. That is the framework behind most discussions of reparations for Western slavery, colonialism, or indigenous dispossession.

There has also been a growing emphasis in academia and parts of politics on structural or systemic explanations for present-day inequality. Under this view, institutions can perpetuate advantages and disadvantages across generations. It is a reversal of the children not being responsible for the sins of the fathers because If one accepts the premise that an evil done centuries ago must be repaid by those currently living, reparations become not merely compensation for past harms but a proposed mechanism for addressing present disparities that are argued to stem from those historical events.

Yes, it is nuts and is an impossible game of who shot first and how far back do you go, but it is real. Apparently, there are no statutes of limitation for some grievances.

I didn’t say the explanation was going to make sense.