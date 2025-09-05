A friend shared one of my posts and a commenter came in on a religious angle, stating that Jesus is telling us that we need to invent a new form of earthly government, but we are not listening to Him. This individual’s history tends to imply he leans a little left and seems to be open to some form of collectivist government where we all work for the good of each other, absent the drive of the profit motive inherent in capitalism.

One might suggest that sort system has already been tried.

One might also argue that Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot and even Hitler could be classified as Utopian visionaries – I mean, they all DID want to make the world into a better, more efficient, more governable place. Granted, Adolph wanted it to be a little more Aryan exclusive and the other three tended to eliminate any opposition to their visions in similar fashion, too – so their definition of a “better world” might be a little different from mine or that of Thomas Jefferson.

But isn’t this the same fascination with perfecting humanity that is attracting people to “democratic socialism” put forth by people like previously unknown, but now-famous Zohran Mamdani, the communist candidate for mayor of New York City?

I just saw a September 4th Heartland/Rasmussen poll that said the majority of voters (not just people) under 40 in the US said they would “like to see a democratic socialist candidate win the 2028 presidential election” and 76% said they “somewhat” or “strongly” agree that “Major Industries like health care, energy, and big tech should be nationalized to give more control and equity to the people.”

I once thought this stuff was the product of poorly educated and miseducated kids, and some of that might be true – but it appears that there may be a certain predisposition for such things and a willingness to believe that “it will be different this times because we are the smart people.”

Earlier today, I quoted Michael Muggeridge – the Brit journalist, author, media personality, and satirist – on a different subject, but here’s another quote from him exposing what he called “the liberal death wish”:

“Liberal minds flocked to the USSR in an unending procession, from the great ones like Shaw and Gide and Barbusse and Julian Huxley and Harold Laski and Sidney and Beatrice Webb, down to poor little teachers, crazed clergymen and millionaires, drivelling dons, all utterly convinced that, under the aegis of the great Stalin, a new dawn is breaking in the world, so that the human race may at last be united in liberty, equality and fraternity forevermore . . . These Liberal minds are prepared to believe anything, however preposterous, to overlook anything, however villainous, to approve anything, however obscurantist and brutally authoritarian, in order to be able to preserve intact the confident expectation that one of the most thoroughgoing, ruthless and bloody tyrannies ever to exist on earth can be relied on to champion human freedom, the brotherhood of man, and all the other good Liberal causes to which they had dedicated their lives . . . They are unquestionably one of the marvels of the age . . . all chanting the praises of the Dictatorship of the Proletariat, and of Stalin as its most gracious and beloved figurehead. It was as though a Salvation Army contingent had turned out with bands and banners in honour of some ferocious tribal deity, or as though a vegetarian society had issued a passionate plea for cannibalism.”

If you have read Amity Schlaes 2007 book, The Forgotten Man, you will notice a recurring pattern. Then, just as today, the progressive leftists of the Depression era were seemingly so enamored with the Marxist approach to economics and society that they simply could not acknowledge the damage that a Marxist state must vest on its people to make it “work”. Roger Nash Baldwin, the founder of the ACLU, was part of a junket of very influential men who travelled to Russia in 1927 to experience the glory of the Marxist revolution. Ninety-five people paid the princely sum of $1,000 to take part and all were associated with liberal causes and ideas. These individuals would come to significantly influence American policy and politicians and along with Baldwin, included people like Stuart Chase, Rexford Tugwell, John Brophy and Paul Howard Douglas.

Perhaps unintentionally ironic, Baldwin wrote this in support of the “successes” that he saw:

“Everybody is poor together. There is much discontent, much regulation of life, but not much terrorism or repression except of the old upper classes.”

Zohran the Ugandan Obama may be the flavor of the week, but we have seen this all before.