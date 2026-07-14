My family and I just moved to Tennessee, so imagine my surprise that we find out that we moved to the state with the worst quality of life in America – at least according to CNBC. CNBC is telling you not to come here. You should listen to them. The UT orange is awful, Rocky Top is a horrible song, the state is filled with crazy gun-toting, church-going conservatives who drive pickups and listen to country music.

Every year, someone publishes another list proclaiming that one state is the “best” place to live and another is the “worst.” The headlines inevitably make the rounds on social media, where they are treated as objective truth rather than what they actually are: the product of subjective choices about what matters most.

CNBC’s decision to rank Tennessee last in its 2026 “Quality of Life” category is a perfect example.

To be fair, CNBC did not fabricate the numbers, the data they used are real. The problem lies in the assumptions built into the scorecard, proving that while numbers don’t lie, liars will certainly use numbers to lie.

Every ranking requires someone to decide which factors deserve inclusion and, more importantly, how much each should count. Those decisions are not scientific. They are value judgments – especially true in this survey.

Look closely at the criteria receiving significant weight. Access to childcare, paid family leave, reproductive rights, LGBTQ legal protections, health care access, environmental measures, and similar policies all feature prominently. Whether those are good policies is a legitimate subject for debate - but shocker of all shockers, they also happen to align closely with the issue definitions and policy preferences of the contemporary American progressive movement.

What receives comparatively little attention are the things that millions of Americans demonstrably vote for with their feet.

Tennessee has no state income tax. It maintains a relatively low tax burden. Housing remains more affordable than in much of the country. Regulations are lighter than in many coastal states. Businesses continue relocating there, bringing investment and jobs from states that CNBC ranked higher on the survey. Families can often buy homes with yards rather than condominiums costing three times as much elsewhere. Those are not trivial considerations, for many people, they are central components of quality of life.

Yet because those priorities are either lightly weighted or placed into entirely different categories, they scarcely move the needle in a “quality of life” score.

That reveals something important. The ranking does not measure quality of life in some universal sense. It is measuring quality of life according to a particular worldview, one that assumes larger social programs, broader government protections, and more expansive public services contribute more to a good life than low taxes, economic freedom, affordability, or limited government.

As a matter of fact, the bottom ten states are all conservative leaning. My former adopted home state, Utah, made the bottom ten as well.

CNBC talked about air quality (the Salt Lake Valley gets trapped in inversions a few days to weeks every year where the cold air settles to the lower elevations and a layer of warmer air traps the tiny particulates in the air. It is a weather thing), but how did CNBC illustrate the air quality? Why, by using a picture of the smokestack of the Rio Tinto/Kennecott copper smelter, which is fitted with world class scrubbers and monitoring technology, mostly obscured by smoke – but the smoke was from wildfires in California, not from the smelter.

Reasonable people may agree with that worldview. Others may not. The point is simply that it should not be presented as objective fact.

Economists often speak of “revealed preferences”—the idea that what people actually choose tells us more than what they say on surveys. By that measure, Tennessee’s supposed lack of quality of life becomes harder to explain. Escapees from Blue State Hellscapes (that routinely score much higher on these same rankings) continue moving here in substantial numbers. They are choosing lower taxes, lower housing costs, greater economic opportunity, and a different cultural environment, even if it means accepting tradeoffs in other areas.

None of this means Tennessee is perfect. It has real challenges, including health outcomes, crime in some cities, and uneven access to medical care in rural areas. Memphis is a basket case, the city government is corrupt, there is fraud in the school system, the Shelby County DA is a proglodyte only Geroge Soros could love. Those deserve attention and honest discussion, but calling Tennessee the worst state for quality of life says less about Tennessee than it does about the assumptions behind the measuring stick.

Before accepting any ranking at face value, it is worth asking a simple question: Who decided what counts as a good life? The answer to that question often explains the rankings far better than the rankings explain the states.

In a real way, CNBC ranking Tennessee last in their recent quality of life survey is a badge of honor, especially when you understand that it certainly seems to be heavily weighted toward “things progressives like.”

Maybe that will keep them from moving here.

In that case, I owe CNBC an apology.

Tennessee sucks. Don’t move here. We’re full.