Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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LizBoz's avatar
LizBoz
1h

Same with Texas, you don’t want to move here. It’s full of retrograde fans of Ronald Reagan, Milton Friedman and Jesus.

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Beth Impson's avatar
Beth Impson
1h

Welcome to my state, Michael! We love it here, and I'm all for discouraging progressives to come. We have enough of them to deal with as it is. :)

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