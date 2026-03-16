Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

For forty years the West treated Iran like a pile of runaway carts in the far corner of the parking lot. Some leaders ignored it. Others appeased it—signing deals, lifting sanctions, and pretending the regime would mellow with time. That fantasy bought Tehran decades to fund terror, menace shipping lanes, and chant “death to America” while diplomats congratulated themselves on progress. Appeasement never cleaned up the mess; it let the carts multiply. Eventually someone has to grab the handle and start pushing them back into order. History is clear: chaos expands when weakness invites it. Leadership means confronting the mess others preferred to tolerate.

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Marc Miller's avatar
Marc Miller
1h

Michael,

I love this article because I too am a student of parking lot behavior for decades. One can learn much from the habits of people and their care and concern for shopping trolleys and their fellow man.

One of the lessons from parking lot shopping trolley behavior is about how wanton disregard for the proper return of carts in their holders causes tens of thousands of lost hours at a high cost to individuals and businesses alike. Lost hours to things like: having to stop your car, get out and move a cart that blocks something (your car, a parking space, the opening to the cart return stable, etc.), the visit to a body shop for an estimate to repair my door or quarter panel that was smashed/scratched due to a runaway cart, the return visit to have the work done, the time it took me to push ten carts deeper into the cart return because the line up of carts overflowed the space and stuck out into the parking lot so far I couldn't pass by, or make a turn to go around the massive extension of carts (while the other side of the return remained basically open and available for more carts).

[WTF is with people?] Are these sorts of behaviors the result of some kind of mass formation, or a pandemic of mass perceptual failure?

You know the forehead smack emoji? That's me in parking lots, as I wonder about exactly what drives this behavior pattern in human beings. No concern for attempting to think about the complexities of life that don't immediately affect themselves in one moment of time — no ability to consider the ramifications of their behavior beyond one temporal moment.

Can I get a witness?

But your analysis takes the predicament to a global perspective. We live in a world of misplaced, uncared for shopping carts that must be seen as having an impact on life from many directions. And yet here you are, making me realize my parking lot is actually the whole damn world.

Thank you for scaling this up. Someone had to. The parking lot is the mirror; you've just shown us how large the reflection actually is. Because the shopping cart problem isn't really about carts — it's a daily referendum on whether we believe our actions ripple outward or stop at our fingertips. Most days, the carts tell us how that vote is going.

We can't solve the Middle East until we solve the parking lot. Fix the carts, fix the world.

I'm only half joking. But here's the thing — every now and then you see someone go out of their way to retrieve a stray cart from three rows over and walk it all the way back. That person gives me more hope for the human race than a hundred policy summits. The world needs more of them, in parking lots and in the halls of power alike.

Marc

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