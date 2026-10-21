Warning.

Rant incoming.

I think there is a dimension of transgenderism that is destroying our American society, culture and eventually our nation and it isn’t the flamboyant cross dressers who have been pushed to the front of the “movement” – those people are a relatively harmless distraction from the real issues and threats.

It is transgenderism of the mind, a mental transition rather than a physical one.

The true danger is from masculine lesbians and feminine gay men who arose from a subculture that has insulted and demeaned males for decades, and in the process creating this false image of men as rapists – of women, of logic, and of nature. They have been operationally conditioned to see men as Viking or Visigoth raiders whose sole purpose is to rape and pillage, so they believe the only defense is to become those men.

These females assume the male role in their same sex relationships, they dress like men, groom like men, and meet every challenge or insult the way they have been taught men do – with opposition, anger and violence of action. They are never wrong – even when their failures are obvious - because they have been brainwashed to believe that is what men believe and how men act.

And men are certainly not blameless.

The effect of feminization has led to spineless simps like Gavin Newsom and Tim Walz but also to males who are trying to role play the characteristics they have been conditioned to believe women possess.

Neither group is successful because the behavioral scripts they have been told to memorize are not real, they are an idealized version of what humans, male and female, really are. Like all actors, no matter how brilliant they are, they are not the real thing because they lack significant aspects of the real person the character is based upon. No actor can ever replicate a person perfectly.

Generations of men have been emasculated having been told all their lives that “the future is female” and that they will be forced to stand aside as women (or change their mentality to be more “female”) take on roles that have been traditionally male and as a result, society – and governance – has become distinctly female with feelings replacing logic, appeasement replacing action, and indecision replacing decision. Situations requiring force of will are simply ignored – that’s why situations like the homeless explosion in jurisdictions under the control of these trans mentalist entities – like Karen Bass, Tina Kotek and others like them who reserve their ire and retribution for those who criticize their failures rather than using that energy to solve problems.

Just like white guilt has damage race relations, male guilt has damaged the most basic of human necessities, the partnership between male and female, the unification of two different entities, both with unique qualities, into a single functioning societal unit.

This whole situation isn’t about male versus female, it is about the lack of the male/female team – the basis for the family unit.

I’m unabashedly male and I love and revere women, but I don’t want angry, cosplaying lesbian women or feminized gay men like Karen Bass, Tina Kotek, Sarah McBride, Gavin Newson or Tim Walz making policy decisions for me.

And neither should you.

I believe the human mind is incomplete. There are female minds and male minds. Together, the female mind reduces the rashness and violence of the male mind, and the male mind tempers the empathy and maternal instinct of the female.

It is a partnership that created Western Civilization, but the truth is that the continuity of Western Civilization has always been borne by, and of, women.

Yes, men fight the wars, ward off threats from the natural world, and have historically done the heaviest work and often engaged in very risky tasks – but they also have died in those pursuits.

Who carries on?

Women. Mothers. Sisters. Daughters.

They rear the next generation of men – who, throughout history, assume the often tragic roles their fathers held before them.

It takes two to tango.

That’s why the segmentation of male and female roles is so dangerous.

Because it takes both. Civilization is a team sport.