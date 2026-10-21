Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Steve Stoecker's avatar
Steve Stoecker
5d

As usual, on point Michael!

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Lknotts's avatar
Lknotts
5d

Amen, brother man! Preach!

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