The reason Democrats can't reach young men and young women is simple - they know nothing about what makes a man a man or a woman a woman. They think being a man or a woman is simply an issue of makeup, costuming, and performance, sort of a Hollywood thing - but it's not. This is not Corporal Klinger/4077 MASH territory. Gender is not a costume to be donned or a role to be played for applause; it’s a lived reality rooted in biology, responsibility, and sacrifice.

The Democratic Party’s failure to grasp this fundamental truth has created a chasm between their rhetoric and the experiences of everyday Americans, particularly the young men and women they claim to represent.

The party’s plan to spend $20 million to “learn” how to talk to young men is almost comical in its absurdity. It’s as if they view young men as a mysterious species, requiring a “Gorilla in the Mist” approach to decode their behaviors and motivations. This initiative reeks of anthropological detachment, as if young men are a lost tribe in the Amazon, alien and unknowable. To need to “understand” people this way means you have no experience in their world. One can already imagine the inevitable outcome: a series of “Mutual of Omaha Wild Kingdom” style PowerPoints and online training videos, complete with patronizing talking points that miss the mark entirely. This isn’t just a misstep; it’s a glaring admission of how out of touch the party has become.

Being a real man or real woman in the real world is hard. It’s not about performative gestures or superficial identities. It’s about living for others—your spouse, your children, your community—and enduring the physical and mental toll that comes with those responsibilities. It means embracing pain, whether it’s the exhaustion of providing for a family or the emotional weight of nurturing one. It also means experiencing the profound joy that comes from those sacrifices, a depth of fulfillment that someone merely playing a role will never know. Democrats’ obsession with reducing gender to a social construct ignores these realities, alienating those who live them every day.

The biological differences between men and women are not trivial. Men don’t need or use tampons, and women don’t get prostate cancer. These are not controversial statements; they’re facts grounded in the material reality of human existence. Yet, the Democratic Party often seems to dismiss these distinctions in favor of an ideology that prioritizes self-identification over objective truth. This disconnect is exemplified in their choice of figures like David Hogg as a representative of young men. If David Hogg is the ideal Democrat man, that seems to say all that needs to be said.

On second thought, Dave might need a tampon after all - underscoring the absurdity of equating performative activism with authentic masculinity.

The selection of Tim Walz as Kamala Harris’s running mate further illustrates this miscalculation. The fact that Kamala picked Timmy Walz because he could “code talk” with real men is hilarious and tragic at the same time. Walz, with his allegedly folksy veneer, was supposed to bridge the gap with working-class men, but his persona feels like a caricature, one election cycle away from donning a dress and calling himself Christina.

Ultimately, Democrats’ failure to connect with young men and women stems from their refusal to engage with the lived realities of gender. Until they move beyond Hollywood theatrics and embrace the messy, beautiful truth of what it means to be a man or a woman, no amount of money or training videos will bridge the gap.