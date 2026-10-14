Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Tom Nelson's avatar
Tom Nelson
Oct 14

Pejoratives like 'racist' and "Fascist" are just name Lefties throw at people they don't like. The practice (name calling) was satirized by Bill Cosby in a comedy routine in the '60s in which he said the pejorative of "gunky" was tossed around by boys in his neighborhood. It got laughs. The childish name calling the Lefties throw around today is also comical. Just laugh at it.

Oh, yes, and "Nazis." Childish.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Oct 14Edited

Ironically, the left claims to want an egalitarian (equal) society, but the only structure they seem to know and celebrate is Animal Farm ("some [people] are more equal than others.")

Slightly beyond your scope here but I was challenging Google Gemini. It responded that when the left calls Nazi Germany "right wing" they are using European/academic terminology. From and American perspective, a totalitarian command and control economy - even with nominal private profit for being a good little boy and serving state directives - is left-coded. But the people who DO NOT want a version of that get called the Nazis.

Proving that the left (of either variety) can usually only advance by lying about who they are, what they want, and how it will (or, really, WON'T and CAN'T) actually work.

Although if they bring back infinity illegals or lean into infinity Indians (who often openly operate a race-based caste system!) any harder, the neo-Nazis (who are basically next to nothing right now, probably more full of Fed agents, assets, and informants than actual racists) will probably get at least a dead-cat bounce out if it. Then the left and globalist uniparty will complain about the "problem" which was mostly exacerbated by their own failed, openly hostile policies and rhetoric.

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