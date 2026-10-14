Do you ever wonder why everybody is a fascist these days?

Well, not everybody but anyone but anyone the American left doesn’t like right now.

I have a theory, newly formed and I think I see a pattern in history.

The left tends to telegraph what they will do next by demonizing that thing to soften up the populace when they really think that whatever they are accusing their opponents of is a cool thing, it is just that the “wrong” people oversee it.

Take the constant charges of discrimination and racism.

How did they want to “end racism” (which is an actual slogan painted on signs and printed on tee shirts) and the discrimination that arises as a necessity?

Well, they just invented policies that were/are unquestionably racist and used them to discriminate harder, just against the groups they claimed to be racists. From “affirmative action” in the 60’s and 70’s to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies based in Critical Race Theory of the early 2000’s, discriminatory policies ruled.

The 70’s seemed to me was a transitional period of where people began to say to themselves, “You know, we’re pretty tired of this crap” and began to change perspectives. That led to a break in the 80’s and 90’s where culture took over and basically people said “You know what, we’re just going to ignore that race thing, just treat people as people and leave the division behind.”

Was it perfect?

No.

No change is ever perfectly executed – but it was a couple of things required for true, lasting change – it was organic and individual. It wasn’t forced upon people; they made the decision to change on their own. It was directionally correct and that is about the best you can expect for change of such a magnitude.

But thanks to those decades producing enough colorblindness, America elected its first black president – to two consecutive terms, I might add – something I think the left never really expected to happen. I think the Democrat Party graybeards assumed that Obama would lose and open the door to the claiming it was final proof of just how racist America really is.

Finally, the world would see just how rotten America was.

But Obama won, largely aided by the support of whites - in a way, proving that the culture was reshaping society without need of leftist intervention.

And as they are wont, the left learned the wrong lesson from it and saw the growing tolerance of American culture as a bad thing because it meant their racist and discriminatory policies would completely lose their power – and they would lose power accordingly.

So, under the aegis of a closeted radical but black-skinned president, one was shielded by claims that whites could not oppose him or Democrats for legitimate policy reasons (even the same ones they had opposed under Bill Clinton) the Dems took an opportunity and turned it into a weapon. Since they believed their opposition was just backsliding into the old racism and wistful nostalgia for how things “used to be” when white people ran the show, they made for an easy justification for discriminating harder.

Since these people yearned for slavery and planned to make breeders of women and put black Americans back in chains, they had to be stopped.

The cure?

Let the black president fly his freak flag of “fundamental transformation” and reorder society where those on top would be on the bottom and those on the bottom could rise to the top. Crank the discrimination machine back up while under the cover of a black president and get on with the purging of racist whites from society – but non-racist whites were OK if they weren’t in charge. Black conservatives were right out. Skin color mattered way less than ideology because, as they said about Larry Elder when he ran for governor of California, those black conservatives are the “black face(s) of white supremacy.”

Democrats started living Dave Chappele’s “Clayton Bigsby” comedy bit (Bigsby was a black white supremacist).

Here’s where I see the difference between the left and right in America – the left believes in a rigid structure of society, a hierarchy with its own rituals designed to preserve that structure. That’s why they love communism – it provides exactly the kind of command-and-control framework that allows the “better” people to make decisions for the lesser people who will just screw things up if left to their own devices. Being more racist and discriminatory is OK when they do it because they are doing it for the good of society.

The right believes that culture is the way to go because it is far more independent, is more agile to correct itself, and generally believes in leaving people alone to figure out things for themselves.

To me, that represents a competition between the structure model of society (just organize it right and get the desired outcome) and the organic adaption model of culture (where organization is less important than individual decisions).

I truly think that was what was happening regarding race in the 80’s and 90’s. The balance between the structure of society and the power of culture was tipped toward culture and things were getting better.

Then came 9/11, a horrific tragedy that ushered in more national pride and unity of purpose than we had seen since WWII and the left feared the power of culture would become so strong that they could never get society organized so they could take charge – permanently.

And even though they pretended for a while, the left found a new victim in Muslims, something comedian Norm McDonald summed up with this evergreen tweet:

“What terrifies me is if ISIS were to detonate a nuclear device and kill 50 million Americans. Imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims?”

It was at that point that patriotism became nationalism, nationalism became fascism and the left decided everybody they didn’t like was a fascist.

I think the proof is in the pudding of how, invariably, the American left will take a thing, maneuver to get in charge of it, and then do the thing they claimed to hate but just do it harder and aim it at the “right people”.

I could be wrong. As I noted, this is just a theory, it is me thinking out loud and more or less in a stream of consciousness - but I do see a clash between society and culture, between structure and independence – and I think there is a basis for believing that what the left claims to hate today is what they will become tomorrow – if given the chance.