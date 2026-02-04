This situation in Minneapolis has all the stability of a 30-year-old bottle of nitroglycerin.

I saw the video of the anti-ICE forces setting up checkpoints and demanding identification, taking pictures of car tags, and questioning “suspicious” people they suspect are ICE officers—all while wearing masks with no other outward identification.

Weird, huh?

Hey, I’m sure they’re properly trained in the process of constitutional stops and probable cause statutes.

Right?