In the aftermath of the Minneapolis shooting involving Good and ICE agents, social media erupted with the predictable chorus of certainty. Commentators who have never faced a two-ton vehicle accelerating toward them proclaimed exactly what they would have done differently. They spoke with the confidence that comes from knowing the outcome—a luxury unavailable to the officers in that split second when decisions must be made.

I’ve been in a couple of heated discussion online with people who claim that 1) the ICE agent should not have tried to stop Renee Good from leaving the scene, 2) the agent should not have fired because she was just trying to drive away, 3) she was actually backing up because her reverse lights were on, 4) if it was them, they would not have shot because they would have jumped out of the way and 5) the agent fired too many shots.

This performative moral superiority accomplishes nothing except deepening our divisions. I’m proficient with firearms, but I honestly don’t know what I would have done in that situation. I only know what my training would allow me to do, and even then, the gap between training and reality under extreme stress is impossible to predict. Those claiming they would have acted differently might very well be the ones whose families would be planning funerals today.

The fundamental issue being obscured by political gamesmanship is this: the driver controlled the situation, and she made a catastrophic decision. Whether motivated by fear or a misguided belief that she could simply drive away without consequences doesn’t change the legal and tactical reality she created. When a law enforcement officer orders a driver to stop and exit a vehicle—what’s legally known as a Terry stop, named after the landmark Supreme Court case—that isn’t a suggestion. In Minnesota, ignoring such an order constitutes a felony. The driver did not have the legal right to flee, and by attempting to do so with a vehicle, she created a situation where the use of deadly force becomes justifiable under the law.

That is the law, regardless of how anyone feels about it.

This tragedy never should have happened, and that fact alone should unite us in grief.

But grief cannot exist in a vacuum of dishonesty about what occurred. The same people now expressing outrage would likely be the first to criticize officers who hesitated and were subsequently killed or seriously injured. We cannot have it both ways—demanding that officers protect themselves and the public while simultaneously insisting they accept unreasonable risks to their own safety.

The statistics paint a grim picture that contextualizes officer decision-making: I read that thirteen ICE agents have been dragged or struck by fleeing vehicles in the past year alone. I personally know a law enforcement officer who was hit during a routine traffic stop by someone attempting to escape. He survived, but barely. These incidents prove that you never truly know what people under extreme stress are thinking or planning to do. What you do know is that non-compliance with direct commands from authorities dramatically increases the likelihood of tragedy.

In my considered opinion, the responsibility for creating these dangerous situations extends far beyond the individuals directly involved. We must examine the leadership failures that have brought us to this point. For years, certain elected officials have ignored federal immigration law, established sanctuary policies designed to obstruct federal immigration enforcement, and refused to cooperate with ICE. These aren’t just abstract policy disagreements—they are decisions that have real consequences for real people, both American citizens and illegal aliens alike.

These same leaders have cultivated an environment where some people believe they are immune to the consequences of their actions, that they can ignore lawful orders from federal officers without risk. This dangerous fiction has now claimed lives. When protesters and advocates encourage non-compliance with law enforcement, they bear some responsibility for what happens when that advice is followed.



Tim Walz, Keith Ellison and Jacob Frey are as culpable in this situation as they were in the George Floyd incident and its aftermath. These people have a moral and legal responsibility and duty to be honest with citizens of Minnesota and not use false rhetoric to incite the willing and ready mob.

Apparently, they and their supporters learned nothing from the riots, arson, murder, and looting following the death of a resistant and non-compliant George Floyd.

The parallels to other high-profile cases are uncomfortable but necessary to acknowledge. Just as George Floyd should have complied with police orders—even though the officers’ subsequent actions were criminal and inexcusable—this driver should have complied with the ICE agents’ commands. Compliance doesn’t guarantee safety, as Floyd’s case tragically proved, but non-compliance dramatically increases risk for everyone involved. We can acknowledge this truth while still demanding accountability when officers abuse their authority.

The path forward requires honesty, not political theater. We need to stop pretending that these situations have obvious, risk-free solutions that only moral cowards would fail to implement. We need to acknowledge that law enforcement officers face genuine dangers and make split-second decisions that armchair commentators will spend weeks analyzing with the benefit of hindsight. We need leadership that takes immigration law seriously enough to enforce it properly rather than creating the chaotic environment where these tragedies become more likely.

Most importantly, we need to remember that a young woman is dead, and no amount of political point-scoring will bring her back. If we truly want to prevent future tragedies, we must move beyond performative certainty and engage honestly with the complex realities of law enforcement, immigration policy, and the consequences of the failures to address these issues directly and responsibly.