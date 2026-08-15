Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
2h

You all are missing it man; here's how Trump easily wins a 3rd term: simply come out & state that he now identifies as "Donna Trump" & that he plans on running again.

By their rules - no harm/no foul. SCJ Jackson can't even define "what a woman is" so who's going to place their bona fides on the line to call him out on it?

Remember Saul Alinsky:"Make them live up to their own rules."

<cue haunted house laugh>

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Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)'s avatar
Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)
41m

All I know about this issue I learned through memes.

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