Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
6h

I'd argue that the most damaging invention of contemporary socialists is Modern Monetary Theory. The charming and oh-so-clever Miss AOC is enamored of MMT ... that should tell us all we need to know.

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
6h

So right about the mission creep of government services! Crazy too that the rich capitalists contributing to Democrat Party seem to believe their money is safe from re-distribution?

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