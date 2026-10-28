People who have followed my punditry and analysis for any length of time know that I have long maintained that collectivists want just enough of our capitalism to pay for their adventures in socialism. They have no particular affection for capitalism, its competitive nature, its unequal outcomes, or the individuals who succeed within it. They simply recognize, whether they admit it or not, that capitalism produces the wealth necessary to finance their political ambitions.

The irony is that the economic system they so frequently condemn as “failing” is the very reason their preferred political arrangements can survive.

There is an old saying about killing the goose that lays the golden eggs. Modern collectivists have improved upon the concept. Rather than killing the goose outright, they progressively increase the number of eggs they demand while blaming the goose for failing to produce enough and when production inevitably falls short of expectations, the solution is never to reduce their demands. It is to squeeze the goose harder.

But we must look more closely at why this is.

Something more consequential has been happening over the past century. Each successive generation has inherited a broader definition of what government is supposed to provide. Programs that were once controversial become permanent institutions. Their benefits become expectations, their costs become abstractions, and proposals to restrain them are increasingly interpreted as taking something away rather than limiting something government was never obligated to provide in the first place.

This is how political dependency becomes cultural dependency.

It is like credit card debt – it compounds until it reaches a level where it can no longer be repaid.

Consider the evolution of the American welfare state, Social Security in particular. It was introduced in 1935 as a relatively limited old-age insurance program. Medicare and Medicaid followed in 1965. Over subsequent decades, federal involvement expanded into education, housing, healthcare, nutrition, childcare, retirement, and a growing collection of subsidies intended to insulate citizens from the financial consequences of ordinary life. Each expansion established a constituency with a vested interest in its perpetuation.

The cumulative result is a society in which increasing numbers of people regard government provision not as an extraordinary intervention but as an ordinary obligation. What their grandparents might have considered an individual or family responsibility, they increasingly consider a public responsibility. The baseline is shifted from whether government should provide something to why government has not already provided it.

There was a time when the American understanding of liberty centered on the freedom to pursue prosperity. Increasingly, political arguments center on an asserted right to receive some portion of prosperity, whether or not one participated in its creation. Opportunity is no longer considered sufficient, rather outcomes must be managed, disparities corrected, and the consequences of individual decisions redistributed across society.

None of this requires a population of committed Marxists. Indeed, that is precisely the point. People need not embrace socialism as an ideology to become accustomed to its underlying assumptions. They need only grow up believing that government is the natural provider of things previous generations understood must be earned, purchased, saved for, or voluntarily provided by others. The transformation occurs through expectations rather than revolution.

The political incentives are obvious. Politicians gain support by promising benefits today while distributing their costs across millions of taxpayers and generations not yet born. Recipients know exactly what they stand to lose if a program is reduced. Taxpayers rarely know precisely how much any particular program costs them. Borrowing makes the transaction even more convenient by allowing today’s voters to enjoy benefits financed by tomorrow’s workers - it is a marvelous arrangement, provided you happen to be the politician making the promises rather than the unfortunate taxpayer eventually receiving the bill.

Unfortunately, government officials are not magically transformed into disinterested guardians of the public good simply because they enter public service. They respond to incentives just as everyone else does, except their decisions involve money they did not personally earn and consequences they may never personally experience.

Private businesses face an unforgiving discipline. A company that consistently wastes capital, ignores customers, or produces something nobody wants eventually confronts extinction. We know from experience that government failure frequently becomes the justification for more funding, expanded authority, and another bureaucracy to investigate why the original bureaucracy failed.

Yet through all of this, capitalism continues to perform its remarkable trick.

Despite taxation, regulation, political interference, and the enormous financial demands of the welfare state, capitalist economies continue to innovate, increase productivity, develop technologies, and generate unprecedented material abundance. The smartphone in an ordinary worker’s pocket possesses capabilities that would have astonished the wealthiest industrialist a century ago. Medical treatments once considered miraculous have become routine. Goods and services once considered luxuries are available to enormous portions of the population.

Capitalism accomplishes this largely because millions of individuals, pursuing their own interests within competitive markets, discover better ways to satisfy the needs and desires of others. It adapts, reorganizes, innovates, and finds new efficiencies even while government continuously increases the demands placed upon it.

But there is a warning we ignore at our peril: resilience should not be confused with invulnerability.

A successful business can carry an unproductive division for decades using profits generated elsewhere in the enterprise. That does not mean the unproductive division is economically sustainable, it means the productive portions of the company are sufficiently successful to conceal its deficiencies.

The same principle applies to nations.

A prosperous capitalist economy can sustain enormous public expenditures, substantial inefficiency, and significant fraud without immediately collapsing. Its continued prosperity then becomes evidence, at least in the minds of those benefiting from the arrangement, that the burden is perfectly manageable. The absence of immediate catastrophe is mistaken for proof of long-term sustainability.

Meanwhile, the obligations accumulate, and every generation inherits not only the institutions created by its predecessors but also the expectations those institutions established. A benefit that was politically revolutionary when introduced becomes an unquestioned entitlement two generations later. Its continuation is presumed, its expansion debated, and its elimination treated as an assault upon civilization itself.

There is an important difference between a society that voluntarily helps those who cannot help themselves and one that increasingly assumes nobody should be required to help himself. That is not compassion, it is institutionalized dependency.

Capitalism depends upon more than private property and functioning markets. It depends upon a culture that respects initiative, rewards productive effort, accepts personal responsibility, and understands that prosperity must be created before it can be distributed. A society can become so accustomed to the fruits of capitalism that it forgets the principles responsible for producing them.

Once that happens, the people who create wealth become less important in the public imagination than the politicians who promise to distribute it.

We have spent generations teaching Americans to expect more from government while asking them to understand less about where the money comes from. You stop being amazed at the man and his company that figured out out how out how to catch a rocket and try to jail him because he made money doing it.

Eventually, even capitalism has its limitations.