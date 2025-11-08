During a discussion of the recent NYC mayoral election, where an avowed communist was elected, someone I know asked me why I still believe in capitalism when, in her view, it has “obviously failed.” She argued that this supposed failure is why Zohran the Gozerian was elected (a reference to my recent “Ghostbusters” post) and what is driving young people toward socialism and its more radical descendant, Marxism - which Marx himself described as the bridge between so-called “democratic socialism” (a system that doesn’t exist in reality) and global communism, where the state owns and controls the means of production and dictates every aspect of human life.

My answer was simple: capitalism hasn’t failed - it’s been hobbled. In some cases, it has been locked away entirely by communist-inspired policies that govern the very thing capitalism depends on most: the production of human capital.

To understand this, ask a basic question: what is the central tenet of all forms of coercive collectivism - socialism, Marxism, and communism alike?

It’s ownership and control of the means of production.

Now ask, what is the “means of production” for young people?

It’s education.

Education is as much an industry as any factory or mill. Instead of producing steel beams or castings, it produces minds - skilled, trained, and (ideally) capable of productive work. But in America, the collectivist left owns and controls this industry. They dominate the public schools, the universities, and even many private colleges that shape the workforce - and, crucially, the next generation of teachers who will perpetuate their system.

This academic politburo decides what students learn, which fields are prioritized, and how knowledge itself is framed. They determine how many students are funneled into each discipline, and by controlling this educational production line, they can shape the type of citizen the system turns out. Their aim isn’t to create independent thinkers who can thrive in a free market - it’s to manufacture compliant participants in the collectivist Leviathan they’ve spent decades constructing.

The degrees produced by this machine may not hold much value in a productive economy, but they are highly useful for maintaining the ideological order envisioned by the leftist hive mind since the Communist League of London published Karl Marx’s Manifesto 177 years ago and set this entire project in motion.

Even government policy reinforces this arrangement. With its guaranteed student loans and endless rhetoric that “every child must go to college,” the state artificially inflates demand for higher education. This distorts the market by sending millions of young people into institutions they can’t afford and often shouldn’t attend. I’ve read that roughly 75% of students who start college never graduate - but the real tragedy isn’t the dropout rate. It’s that so many of these young people don’t graduate yet still carry debt wildly disproportionate to their earning potential.

But of course, the collectivist planners don’t care about the free market’s needs - because the free market isn’t part of their plan. Their goal is to keep the educational assembly line running, producing a debt-burdened class ill-suited for the capitalist economy and thus resentful of it.

And when these graduates finally enter the workforce and can’t find jobs - or find jobs that don’t pay enough to cover their student loans - who do they blame?

Not the system that “educated” them, or the state that pushed them into debt.

They blame capitalism.

And then, right on cue, they demand salvation from the very system - the collectivist educational and political machine - that crippled them in the first place.

This is yet another self-licking ice cream cone of destruction. Einstein’s definition of insanity seems relevant here.