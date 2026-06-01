Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
3h

That could work if the Democrats had a competent/aggressive party opposing them. The Republicans instead are known for pulling defeat from the jaws of victory. And that's been true for much longer than Trump has been around.

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Jeff Lindsay's avatar
Jeff Lindsay
1h

Unfortunately, if repeated history that clearly delivers the undeniable fact that a certain worldview has not EVER worked, then the personal experience of that history will have no meaningful effect of delivering the current crop of lunatics from this belief. That is why the history keeps getting repeated. PEOPLE ARE NOT LEARNING THIS LESSON AND THEY NEVER WILL. There is, however, a LOT of unclaimed real estate on the moon, so...........

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