In my stack of stuff I waded through this morning was Martha McCallum’s interview with the likely mayor of New York, the “democratic socialist” Zohran Mamdani, followed by a clip of Extreme Hakeem droning on about how the Republicans are denying the working class healthcare, and then a report about Democrat Senator Chris Murphy begging people to show up for more “No Kings” protests so they can get a new round of geriatric Grantifa members on tape screaming about President Trump and fascism, and it caused me to think of what Ayn Rand and F.A. Hayek said.

Rand said:

“Fascism and communism are not two opposites, but two rival gangs fighting over the same territory . . . both are variants of statism, based on the collectivist principle that man is the rightless slave of the state.”

In The Road to Serfdom, written by the Austrian-born economist and philosopher Friedrich von Hayek between 1940 to 1943, he warned of the danger of tyranny that inevitably results from government control of economic decision-making through central planning, and argued that the abandonment of individualism, liberalism, and freedom inevitably leads to socialist or fascist oppression and tyranny and the serfdom of the individual.

Significantly, Hayek also challenged the general view among British academics of the period that fascism was a capitalist reaction against socialism, instead arguing that fascism and socialism had common roots in central economic planning and the power of the state over the individual. Essentially, Hayek argues that fascism and socialism were two sides of the same coin, arriving at the same conclusion as Ayn Rand.

Rand also stated that collectivism means the subjugation of the individual to a group, whether to a race, class or state does not matter. Collectivism holds that man must be chained to collective action and collective thought for the sake of what is called “the common good.” Over the past 80 years or so, the US has flirted with many collectivist ideas, steeply progressive tax schemes, social security, a central banking system, FDR’s New Deal policies creating a welfare state, Lyndon Johnson’s expansion of that welfare state with the Great Society programs and topped off with Obama’s Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

The common denominator in each of these is that they all failed to alleviate the conditions for which they were created. “Progressive” tax policies have led to class warfare and government favoritism where 47% of the population pay no income taxed and we are belabored by calls to “soak the rich” from every Democrat, social security mutated from a retirement insurance program to a bankrupt wealth transfer program, FDR’s policies were the basis of the greatest expansion of government power in our history and are now looked upon by some economic historians as actually prolonging the Great Depression rather than ending it, and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society never came close to ending poverty even though we spent billions… and continue to spend today to support programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Obama’s health care “reform” – was never an actual reform, it was just an open door for more government wealth redistribution in the guise of healthcare expansion. Essentially, another welfare program on top of all the other welfare programs.

Did any of these make America great?

Nope.

They are leeches sucking blood from America’s exceptionalism. Rand called them looters.

What has American exceptionalism produced? American ingenuity has produced revolutions in agriculture, medicine, pharmacology, taken together, these innovations have saved countless millions and increased the standards of lives around the world.

Webster defines “Americanism” as “a custom, trait, or thing peculiar to the United States of America or its citizens”. It can be argued that a trait common to the United States is American exceptionalism. This refers to the opinion that the United States is, in fact and deed, qualitatively different from other nations. Its exceptionalism stems from its emergence from a revolution, developing a unique American ideology, based on liberty, egalitarianism, individualism, populism and laissez-faire”.

Alexis de Tocqueville gave voice to this idea and in 1831 promoted this idea in his seminal work, Democracy in America. He well may have been the first writer to describe the United States as “exceptional”.

I was trying to explain my perspective of what makes the success of President Trump’s MAGA agenda critical and the best analogy I could come up with is that since 2008, America has been like giving the keys to the car to people who sit in the back seat, not the person who puts gas in the car and sits at the steering wheel. Now we have an exceptional driver who has taken the keys back, knows where the country needs to go, and is driving it toward that destination, and that destination is American exceptionalism.

To the people in the back seat, all I can say is “Buckle up.”