Unlicensed Punditry

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
Apr 21

I always cautioned my college students: “The Constitution does not enforce itself. Its success or survival depends on the moral qualities of those entrusted with its enforcement.”

Alexander Scipio's avatar
Alexander Scipio
Apr 21

Assuming both sides hold to their views / principles, only violence can resolve the issue. This is why wars are fought.

The idea of the Right - that reason can change the ideology of the left - is existentially naive. The actions of the left - violence is a useful tool to subjugate ideological opponents, ie ultimately the most intolerant will succeed, is of course, accurate. No major issue between ideologies ever has been settled without war.

Which leaves the overriding question: will the right recognize its duty to society, culture, civilization and our heirs and crush the left… before the left crushes us, liberty and civilization? This cannot happen judicially; it only can occur through violence. Only one side understands and is acting on this. If this doesn’t change, freedom, liberty and the rule of law will be crushed by the left as the right watches, unwilling to act.

