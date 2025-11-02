Unlicensed Punditry

sean anderson
7h

I utterly reject any form of reparations except to the DIRECT victims of slavery or other abuses (such as summary internment as experienced by our Japanese durjnv WWII). We must completely repudiate any idea of “collective guilf.” - “Parents are not to be put to death for their children, nor children put to death for their parents; each will die for their own sin”

Deuteronomy 24:16

Also voting franchise restricted only to citizens who are NET TAXPAYERS.

