Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
1h

Read Franz Kafka's "The Trial" if you want a real analysis of today's legal, political, and societal system.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Botticelli painted the playbook of modern smear politics five hundred years before Twitter ever existed. Calumny, envy, suspicion, and fraud working together to destroy a man’s reputation while truth stands ignored—that is practically a diagram of today’s media ecosystem. Allegation becomes evidence, headlines become verdicts, and the mob convicts long before facts appear. The founders understood this danger, which is why they built a system grounded in due process and the presumption of innocence. When those guardrails collapse, calumny replaces law. And as John Locke warned centuries ago: when law ends, tyranny begins. Truth survives only when citizens refuse to be manipulated.

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