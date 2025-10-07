My granddaughter Poppy is obsessed with Bluey, that Aussie cartoon about two little pup sisters, their mum, and their dad. Each eight-minute episode is a masterclass in imagination, with the kids and their pals diving headfirst into make-believe worlds of monsters, fairies, damsels in distress, and epic heroes pulling off fantastic deeds. Sometimes, the adults join in, playing along with the kids’ wild stories. If you’ve ever sat in on a kindergarten story circle or watched your grandkids play pretend, you’ve basically seen most Bluey episodes. It’s charming, innocent, and full of heart - perfect for the under-three crowd.

But here’s the thing: I was flipping through some clips this afternoon - first, those shrieking harpies on The View, then press conferences from Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker - and I swear I thought I’d stumbled onto a Bluey rerun. The only difference? These weren’t adorable pups spinning tales of adventure. These were grown adults - Democrats with microphones, TV cameras, and podcasts - performing the same kind of make-believe, just without the charm or innocence. What I witnessed was a masterclass in political pretend, a story circle for adults who think the rest of us are as gullible as Poppy’s preschool pals.

Everything the Democrats do these days feels like it’s ripped from a children’s show script.

They weave these fantastical narratives, painting themselves as the noble heroes fighting off imaginary monsters - whether it’s “systemic injustice,” “climate doom,” or some vague threat to democracy they never quite define. Meanwhile, their policies and promises are like the fairy tales Poppy loves: fun to hear, but don’t expect them to hold up in the real world. Take Brandon Johnson. He’s out there talking about fighting ICE – and President Trump - like he’s slaying dragons, but Chicago’s streets are a mess, crime’s through the roof, and his budget’s a fantasy that’d make even Bluey’s dad, Bandit, raise an eyebrow. Then there’s Pritzker, spinning yarns about “defending democracy” and ICE taking Gestapo actions while the murders in Chicago continue to occur.

And the ladies of The View are truly special - in a short bus way, of course. Those women cackle and preach like they’re auditioning for a spot in a kindergarten story circle, tossing out half-baked takes on everything from economics to foreign policy. It’s all pretend - grandstanding for applause, not results. They’ll cry about saving the planet one minute and demonize half the country the next, all while acting like they’re the moral arbiters of the universe. It’s Bluey-level storytelling, except instead of teaching kids about sharing or kindness, it’s about division and dogma.

The problem is, unlike Bluey, where the make-believe ends with a giggle and a lesson, the Democrats’ version has real-world consequences. Their fairy tales - about free everything, open borders, defunding the police, and ICE kidnapping American citizens - crash hard against reality. Businesses close, neighborhoods suffer, and regular folks like us are left to clean up the mess. It’s not cute when the “heroes” of these stories ignore facts like rising crime stats or crumbling infrastructure while chasing applause for their noble intentions.

I love watching Poppy lose herself in Bluey’s world of pretend. It’s magic for a kid. But when I see grown adults - elected officials, no less - playing the same game on TV, radio, or podcasts, it’s not charming. It’s infuriating. It is dangerous. It is destined not to end well. If living inside a fantasy is a mental illness, surely those who work to create that fantasy world should be held responsible for the outcomes. The rhetoric is so over the top (Trump plans to use the National Guard to confiscate ballot boxes) that it is catastrophically irresponsible.

The Democrats need to grow up, ditch the make-believe, and face the real world. Because unlike Poppy’s stories, their fantasies don’t end with a hug and a laugh - they end with the rest of us, including their victims, paying the price.

Charlie Kirk paid the ultimate price just a couple of weeks ago.