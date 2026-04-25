Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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James Allin's avatar
James Allin
4h

Good writing, but people still have to be willing to educate themselves on ballot initiatives, rather than just giving blind faith to the news media to report things responsibly (which they don't).

As Hakeem Jefferies said "War everywhere all the time." Pray for the sheeple to wake up to this and reject it.

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
4h

There was no doubt what Comrade Spanbooger was trying, and thankfully someone wearing a black robe called her on it. Will the Virginia Supreme Court support her or the law? No known, however if the Virginia SC rules for her, SCOTUS will have a bite at the apple. If nothing else her gerrymander is probably dead for the 2026 midterms.

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